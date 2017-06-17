 
 

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report For June 17

Posted: Jun 17 2017, 11:40am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

This is the Nintendo Switch stock tracking report for online and in store availability for Saturday, June 17.

The Nintendo Switch is available online on Friday, June 17 at GameStop. GameStop offers the Nintendo Switch online. The retailer offers four new bundles since yesterday including the first bundle with actual savings. Customers can save $20 on a Nintendo Switch bundle with two physical games. This Switch bundle, aimed at younger kids based on the choice of games, will sell out quickly.

Best Buy had the Switch in stock online on Friday for a short time. The retailer had the $299.99 Nintendo Switch console available as well as a Zelda bundle for $359.99. Some shoppers participating in the Best Buy Switch sale said that their shipping date slipping to July.

Walmart also sold the Nintendo Switch on Friday again at the usual 5pm ET time, but inventory was super limited. The ARMS release certainly was not met with a big Switch supply. Nintendo made a lot more Switch consoles available for the Mario Kart 8 release.

We expected that the Nintendo Switch will restocked today in a big way because of the release of ARMS. There could be even new Switch inventory hitting online stores including amazon.com. So far though there is not much new Switch inventory coming to retail locations. 

The Nintendo Spotlight presentation at the E3 2017 on Tuesday, June 13 brought exciting game announcements including all details about Super Mario Odyssey, the top-selling video game on Amazon.

The GameStop bundles are also not shipping now, but in two weeks. There is still a chance that new Switch stock arrives later today or over the weekend. We keep monitoring the supply situation.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. Further below this report features the latest on the in-store availability of the Nintendo Switch. 

Now that GameStop has again no Switch bundles on sale online, the only way to get a Nintendo Switch online now is at reseller market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $90 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

The Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is more rare than the console with Gray controllers, resulting in considerable higher market value. Overall the Nintendo Switch market prices have remained flat. Read the reseller offers carefully and check the feedback. Some low priced offers have shipping dates in July. 

Nintendo believes the Nintendo Switch will be as big as the extremely successful Nintendo Wii. Looking at the current shortage, the Japanese video game maker has a long road ahead of them to ship 101 million Nintendo Switch consoles. The positive reception and praise of the Nintendo Switch fuel the demand for the mobile and home console hybrid. Nintendo is also busy marketing the Nintendo Switch with hands-on events and at the E3 2017.

Find below the latest Nintendo Switch online availability updates and stock tracking updates for stores.

Nintendo Switch Stock at Online Stores

The Nintendo Switch is finally available for purchase again online. GameStop restocked the Nintendo Switch online. The video game retailer offers four new bundles including the first bundle with an actual discount. Customers can save $20 on a Nintendo Switch bundle with two physical games. 

Amazon restocked the Nintendo Switch the last time four weeks ago. Only Prime members got access to the Nintendo Switch stock. When the next Switch sale on Amazon takes place is not known. Use our new Tracker app to get notified when the Switch is in stock at Amazon or other major online retailer. The app is set and forget. When there is a Switch in stock you will receive a notification in real-time on your iPhone or Android phone.

The Nintendo Switch will continue to be hard to find for the foreseeable future. Next opportunity to find a Switch in stock should be this Friday in time for the release of ARMS. Nintendo plans to ship 10 million consoles world-wide in the time from April 2017 to April 2018. From the launch on Mach 3 to April 27, the Mario company sold 2.74 million Switch consoles.

There are also several new accessories coming on the market from Nintendo in the next weeks. See the full list of new Nintendo Switch accessories.

When is Nintendo Switch in stock online again?

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

As Nintendo coordinated new Switch console shipment with the launch of Mario Kart 8, we expect the company to do the same for the next major Switch game launches. The next big release is Splatoon 2 in July.

The Nintendo Switch will likely be offered in special bundles in time for the Holidays. A Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch bundle has already surfaced in Russia. Because of the incredible demand for the Switch console, the monetary savings on these bundles will be limited. Usually bundles offer a way for consumers to get a free game. Nintendo can afford to just offer some savings, unless the demand is slowing down. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

How to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock Online

We developed the The Tracker app to make finding stock of rare products online as easy and stress free as possible. Download the free app for Apple iPhone or Android phones. From the list products you select to be notified for the Switch with Grey Joy-Con and/or Neon Joy-Con.

That is it. It is set and forget. At the moment we detect the Nintendo Switch console in stock at major online retailers, you receive a notification on your smartphone. Now you are just a tap away from buying a Nintendo Switch. You can also see the current availability of the Nintendo Switch consoles in the web version of The TrackerNintendo Switch with Gray Joy-ConNintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con.

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Stores

The Switch is also available in 519 Walmart stores, 340 Target stores, 27 GameStop locations according to the Nintendo Switch inventory tracker iStockNow (12:40pm ET).  

Number of reported stores dropped again. There are some fresh in stock alerts for Target stores this morning. Some customers will be able to find a Switch in stock at their local Target, but only about 340 stores of the 1,800 Target stores in the US are reported to have stock. Only about 10% of Walmart's 5,000 stores are reported to have the Switch in stock. 

Target and also Best Buy have advertised the $299.99 Nintendo Switch in their current weekly ad. Both stores seem to receive new inventory this week on a daily basis. Shoppers can also get lucky at Walmart stores. Best is to check the shelves in person, according to this disturbing first hand report

The Nintendo flagship store in New York said on April 28 in a tweet to have the Nintendo Switch in stock each morning. People in New York or visitors can give this purchase option a try.

Social media posts from people who visited the flagship store confirm the availability of the Switch at the Nintendo store in New York. Some even report that they saw the Switch still on the shelves late afternoon. The Nintendo store is apparently consistently stocking the Switch each day.

This week two new Switch games are released. The big Switch games was Arms on June 16. Next up is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on Splatoon 2 for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-06-16 09:41:59am

