Drag and drop feature in iOS 11 is available for for iPhone too

Apple is poised to turn the iPad into a replacement for computers in its plan to revive the shed-down sales figures of tablets in the market. This intention of the Cupertino company can be judged by their new multi-tasking feature in iOS 11 Beta 1 for iPads.

Another feature that bears the same mark of Apple’s engineering is the drag and drop feature in iOS 11 for iPads which we loved so much.

The initial though was that the drag and drop feature will be released in iPhone only, those doubts were kind of cleared during the WWDC 17. Developers were given the chance to play around with iOS 11 Beta 1 on iPhone, where a lot of developers realized that iPhone also had a feature that would let the user drag and drop content from one location of the application to the other.

Apparently, you won’t be able to throw the data from one app to another like iPad does, but still, it is a useful addition. Currently the feature is more of train wreck rather than a working implementation of the concept, according to the developers who have tried it.

But don’t worry, the current iOS 11 version is called a Beta version because it is still on its way to be fine-tuned, and some unfinished details will have to be taken care of, before a marvelous and anticipated firmware for iPads and iPhones is released for public.