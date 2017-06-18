You can install iOS 11 Beta OTA update without a developers account

Apple has custom of making the first Beta state of their new iOS update to entities enrolled in Apple Developer Program. Only the ones entitled with a valid UDID can get their hands on the operating system while other developers and public will have to wait until Apple releases a stable version of the operating system, which is going to come late this month.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

While on the other hand, there are die-hards who can’t wait for a second longer before getting their hands on the Beta version of the firmware. If you are one of them, you are reading at the right place, as this article will give you a step-by-step guide to download and install iOS 11 Beta.

The method we are about to discuss uses a verified Apple Configuration Profile which allows users to download the OTA update. Fair warning, betas are not available for public due to many reasons, one of the scariest one being that their instability does often cause damage to the data.

Backup your data on iCloud and iTunes before you continue.

1. Launch Safari on your preferred iOS device and go to the following link bit.ly/2saB27a.

2. The page for downloading a verified Apple Configuration Profile will load up, download the profile.

3. You will be prompted to specify the device on which you want to install the profile, choose iPhone.

4. The next screen will bear the install button, hit it, and let the profile be installed and your device, rebooted.

5. The device, once rebooted, will have the iOS 11 Developer Beta OTA update ready for you in the settings app, under Software Update section.

6. Download and install the update, and you’re good to go.