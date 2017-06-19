 
 

Nintendo Switch Game Releases This Week

Posted: Jun 19 2017, 1:04am CDT

 

Nintendo Switch Game Releases This Week
 

E3 2017 is history. Here are the new games that will be released this week.

The E3 2017 had big news for the Nintendo Switch. Many of the announced games are coming later this year. In the week after E3, only one new game will be released for the Nintendo Switch.

Don't Miss: Win a $500 Nintendo Switch Pro Kart Bundle

The action platformer Cave Story+ will be released on Tuesday, June 20 for $29.99. "Cave Story+ uses retro-game stylings to deliver an all-out action adventure extravaganza that's both charming and deadly. Super-challenging platform/shooter action...fantastic weapons...colorful characters...deeply nuanced storytelling...this is Cave Story+, your new favorite game," says the game description.

The next big Nintendo Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Still coming in June is the Zelda DLC Pack 1 titled The Master Trials.

GameStop released four new Nintendo Switch bundles online starting at $399.99 last week. Customers can collect a $20 discount on one of the new Switch bundles on offer. There is no other online store selling the Nintendo Switch at the moment. There are three bundles left for purchase including two ARMS bundles.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online in the coming days, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at major retailers. We are in the process of releasing a new major update that will also bring deals tracking for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2017.

We just made the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway more attractive by adding another Nintendo Switch Pro controller to the bundle. Now the value of the Switch bundle we are giving away for free is $500. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-06-16 09:41:59am

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Family Friendly Bundle
Store: Gamestop Price: $399.99 Availability: .$title.

This story may contain affiliate links.

