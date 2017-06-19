Nintendo Switch Game Releases This Week

The E3 2017 had big news for the Nintendo Switch. Many of the announced games are coming later this year. In the week after E3, only one new game will be released for the Nintendo Switch.

The action platformer Cave Story+ will be released on Tuesday, June 20 for $29.99. "Cave Story+ uses retro-game stylings to deliver an all-out action adventure extravaganza that's both charming and deadly. Super-challenging platform/shooter action...fantastic weapons...colorful characters...deeply nuanced storytelling...this is Cave Story+, your new favorite game," says the game description.

The next big Nintendo Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Still coming in June is the Zelda DLC Pack 1 titled The Master Trials.

GameStop released four new Nintendo Switch bundles online starting at $399.99 last week. Customers can collect a $20 discount on one of the new Switch bundles on offer. There is no other online store selling the Nintendo Switch at the moment. There are three bundles left for purchase including two ARMS bundles.

