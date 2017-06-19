50-inch and larger TVs to Account for most TV Sales in 2017

The prices of 50-inch TVs have came down significantly in the last few years. The adoption of 4K resolution also drives consumers to TVs with a larger display panel. Market research firm IHS forecasts that TVs sized 50 to 59-inch will account for 51.7% of all TVs sold in 2017.

The dominance of the 40-inch TV segment is over. TVs with a 40 to 49-inch panel will only account for 35.3 percent of the global TV sales. The 50 inch TV segment will be dominating for the next couple of years. The 60-69 inch TV panels are still expensive and IHS forecasts that the segment will reach only a 20% marketshare by 2020.

A big driver this year to get a new TV are the latest generations of the Xbox and PS4. Microsoft will release the Xbox One X in November. To fully leverage the display quality the new consoles deliver, consumers need the latest generations of 4K TVs with High Dynamic Range support (HDR10).

