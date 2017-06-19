OnePlus 5 Reveal Details

OnePlus will unveil the new OnePlus 5 in a global online event beginning at 12:00pm ET. The company has leaked the OnePlus 5 in its full shape on Indian TV. A short commercial shows off the OnePlus 5 design. Watch the ad below. The main new feature is the dual camera, similar to the iPhone 7 Plus.

The OnePlus 5 will likely run on the 2.3Ghz 8-core Snapdragon 835 chip. Other rumored specifications include 5.5" screen screen, 23MP camera, 4,000mAh battery, up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB storage. The new OnePlus smartphone will come with Android 7.1.

The OnePlus 5 launch event can be followed online on the OnePlus site. Fans of OnePlus can also attend pop-up events around the world. In the United States, OnePlus hosts a OnePlus 5 event in New York. The event features special guests MKBHD and Carl Pei.