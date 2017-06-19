Ataribox Teased

Atari is back in console business. The legendary video game company has released a teaser for the Ataribox. The video gives some glimpses of the console featuring wood-grain surfaces. This likely means that the Ataribox is a retro gaming machine, riding the new popularity of retro games ignited by the Nintendo NES Classic.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

“We’re back in the hardware business,” Atari CEO Fred Chesnais told GamesBeat at the E3. Chesnais revealed that the Ataribox is based on PC technology and that it is still in development. The Ataribox will be revealed at a later date.

The once great Atari has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2013. In 2014 the restructured Atari company came out of bankruptcy protection. Atari is making mobile games and more. The original Atari, Inc. founded in 1972 by Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney was a pioneer in arcade games, home video game consoles, and home computers.