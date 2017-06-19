 
 

Nintendo Switch Pokemon Game Will Be Traditional

Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Reggie Fils-Aime reveals details about Pokemon game on Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo announced at the E3 2017 a Pokemon game for the Nintendo Switch. Mr. Ishihara of The Pokémon Company made the announcement of a core RPG Pokémon Nintendo Switch game.

There have been no further details announced at the time. Now Nintendo's Reggie Fils-Aime said in interviews that the Pokemon game on the Nintendo Switch will be a traditional find, battle and train experience. 

The President Nintendo of America made that statement in an interview with Bloomberg's Yuji Nakamura.

In the same interview, Fils-Aime said that Metroid Prime 4 will be a first-person adventure. Nintendo announced Metroid Prime 4 at the E3 very early as the game is still in development and has no release date. 

The lack of a Pokemon game announcement in a recent Pokemon focused Nintendo Direct has caused outrage. The announcement at the E3 was seen to calm down Nintendo Switch fans. The Pokemon game for the Nintendo Switch is not expected to be released this year.

The next big Nintendo Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Still coming in June is the Zelda DLC Pack 1 titled The Master Trials.

GameStop released four new Nintendo Switch bundles online starting at $399.99 last week. Customers can collect a $20 discount on one of the new Switch bundles on offer. There is no other online store selling the Nintendo Switch at the moment. There are three bundles left for purchase including two ARMS bundles.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online in the coming days, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at major retailers. We are in the process of releasing a new major update that will also bring deals tracking for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2017.

We just made the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway more attractive by adding another Nintendo Switch Pro controller to the bundle. Now the value of the Switch bundle we are giving away for free is $500. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

