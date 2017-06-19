Nintendo Wants to Bring More WII U Games to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo wants to bring on more Wii U games to the Switch platform. Already Mario Kart 8 is selling like hotcakes while the deluxe edition of Pokken Tournament is about to enter the scene.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in Stock Online

Nintendo’s American branch president, Reggie Fils-Aime, was consulted regarding this trend. He said that they were having an internal conversation at Nintendo. The developers would love to showcase their talent to a lot of people.

“The internal conversations we have is that on one hand, the development teams would love to showcase their content to a wider base, and certainly in short order the install base on Nintendo Switch will be larger than the install base we ended with Wii U,” Fils-Aime told IGN in an interview.

“So there is that opportunity. What also drives the discussion, though is ‘what more will there be?’ Meaning, let’s take Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as an example," he continued.

Mario Kart 8 was supposed to be a definitive version of the game. Also Pokken Tournement DX had to have many more fighters in it in order to attract the target audience.

The president said that they were resisting a pure port on an internal basis at Nintendo. It is a lively discussion that is taking place at the company headquarters.

Not every game can be brought on the platform though. In the end it is about how each game is up to par. Without a quality check, no game can enter the Nintendo universe.

For example, take a look at the game Metroid: Samus Returns. It is not just a remake version. Many elements have been added to the game to make it more versatile.

Nintendo’s new system has greater reach than its older one. A flurry of games will be headed for Nintendo’s platform and nothing is going to stop them from arriving in one piece on the system.

Some of these exciting Nintendo Switch games include: Star Fox Zero, Bayonetta 2 and Paper Mario: Color Splash. The plan that Nintendo has is to make a difference in the gaming world. Thus it will make a name for itself via this strategy of maximizing its rich potential.