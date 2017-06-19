 
 

Nintendo Switch Game Cloud-Saves Not Coming Soon

Posted: Jun 19 2017, 5:02am CDT

 

The best possible advice for now is not to wait for Nintendo Switch game cloud-saves. There is a reason for this too.

While Nintendo’s Switch is a cool thing to own and operate, many owners are concerned lest they break the console. That is because, all the game data will be lost for sure if the console gets damaged in any way.

Nintendo does not have a back-up plan were things to go wrong and its fan base is absolutely furious at this laxity on its part. 

The president of Nintendo America has taken the matter lightly and in an offhand manner. He told Kotaku in an interview that while he did hear the message loud and clear, there was no solution in view right now. This is the height of irresponsibility.

The Nintendo Switch game cloud-saves is such that it has led to an impasse of sorts. When the president of Nintendo America was grilled regarding some of the details, he seemed to prevaricate on matters. Nintendo plans to start a $20 online service. It will have to wait till next year though. 

The real issue at hand was that were the game console to break, all data would be lost forever. Thus games such as Zelda and others would not be worthy of being played on the defunct Nintendo Switch platform. The lack of Nintendo Switch game cloud-saves was a source of chagrin for both the company and its president.

It seems that while Nintendo Switch is a whole lot of fun to play and manipulate in the hands of gamers, should they cause any of its parts to undergo destruction, it would be a tragedy of the greatest kind. No backup system exists.  

This state of affairs is not likely to undergo any transformation anytime soon. The missing piece in the Nintendo Switch puzzle has many gamers in an anxious state. Nintendo Switch Online is still a work in progress. The Nintendo Switch game cloud-saves are the only means of rehabilitating this flaw in the system.

If the Nintendo Switch game cloud-saves were to come on the platform, it would mean that many an avid gamer who had damaged his or her Nintendo Switch console would be able to retrieve his lost data in a jiffy. That would be just hunky dory and a source of relief for so many anxiety-prone gamers.

