Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Benchmarks Leak

Samsung needs a home run with the Galaxy Note 8 to make us forget about the disastrous Galaxy Note 7 smartphone. The official unveil of the Galaxy Note 8 is expected in late August or September, but there are some recent leaks that shed a little light on what we can expect to see reports HotHardware.

The Note 8 internal product name is SM-N950F and that name has been found in the HTML5Test database running Android 7.1.1 as the OS. The smartphone is expected to launch with Nougat onboard and the update to Android 8.0 will come later.

That HTML5Test benchmark shows the Note 8 uses the Samsung's own Internet 5.2 web browser and scored 488 out of 555 points on the test. As a comparison, the iPhone 7 Plus scored only 415 points on that test. Other benchmarks have leaked claiming to show some of the hardware that will be inside the device.

These benchmarks show that there will be two versions of the Note 8 with one packing in 6GB of RAM and the other 8GB of RAM with the latter intended for China. It is believed that only the 6GB version will make it to the US. Samsung already sells smartphones with 8GB of RAM in China and while if smartphones need that much RAM is debateable, the Chinese market demands 8GB to compete on paper with local brands.

Previous rumors claim that the smartphone will use a Snapdragon 836 with 8-cores and a clock speed of 2.6GHz and a GPU clock of 740 MHz. Rumors suggest a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The screen is tipped for an embedded fingerprint sensor under the glass. Storage is expected to be 128GB with a microSD card slot for expansion. With the announcement of the 256Gb NAND last week, a version with 256GB of storage is also expected.