 
 

OnePlus 5 Details Surface In TV Commercial, Launch June 22

OnePlus 5 Details Surface in TV Commercial, Launch June 22
 

June 22 pegged as launch date for India

One of the smartphones that many Android fans have been waiting for is the OnePlus 5 device. There have been rumors in the past but now a TV commercial has surface that shows just about all the details you could want on the smartphone. The commercial aired during a cricket Champions Trophy final game between India and Pakistan and shows the smartphone from all angles.

The smartphone in the commercial is matte black in color and has a curved backside and a fingerprint sensor. The commercial is very short and we see the smartphone spin around showing it from all sides.

The tagline with the commercial says "OnePlus 5 Dual Camera. Clearer Photos" and calls out a June 22 launch as an Amazon exclusive. Its unclear if that will be amazon exclusive every where or just in India. We do know the phone will launch globally.

Android Authority thinks that the smartphone looks a lot like the iPhone 7, and it does. I hope that this device will be priced well and have good specs to go along with the price.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Benchmarks Leak

Nintendo Switch Game Cloud-Saves Not Coming Soon

Nintendo Wants to Bring More WII U Games to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Pokemon Game will be Traditional

Ataribox Teased

OnePlus 5 Reveal Details

50-inch and larger TVs to Account for most TV Sales in 2017

Nintendo Switch Game Releases This Week

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

You can install iOS 11 Beta OTA update without a developers account

Drag and drop feature in iOS 11 is available for for iPhone too

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 17

The Best TV for the Xbox One X

The Best Mario Kart is not on the Nintendo Switch, it&#039;s in the VR Zone in Tokyo

Walmart Acquires Bonobos

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Benchmarks Leak

Nintendo Switch Game Cloud-Saves Not Coming Soon

Nintendo Wants to Bring More WII U Games to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Pokemon Game will be Traditional

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Benchmarks Leak

Nintendo Switch Game Cloud-Saves Not Coming Soon

Nintendo Wants to Bring More WII U Games to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Pokemon Game will be Traditional

