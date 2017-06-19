OnePlus 5 Details Surface in TV Commercial, Launch June 22

One of the smartphones that many Android fans have been waiting for is the OnePlus 5 device. There have been rumors in the past but now a TV commercial has surface that shows just about all the details you could want on the smartphone. The commercial aired during a cricket Champions Trophy final game between India and Pakistan and shows the smartphone from all angles.

The smartphone in the commercial is matte black in color and has a curved backside and a fingerprint sensor. The commercial is very short and we see the smartphone spin around showing it from all sides.

The tagline with the commercial says "OnePlus 5 Dual Camera. Clearer Photos" and calls out a June 22 launch as an Amazon exclusive. Its unclear if that will be amazon exclusive every where or just in India. We do know the phone will launch globally.

Android Authority thinks that the smartphone looks a lot like the iPhone 7, and it does. I hope that this device will be priced well and have good specs to go along with the price.