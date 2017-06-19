2064: Read Only Memories Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2018

2064: Read Only Memories is a mature adventure game that will arrive on the Nintendo Switch in the early months of 2018. Updates and any change of plans will be released time after time in the interregnum between now and the final date.

Players will get to reveal the seamy side of technology via this game. The game opens in the year 2064 in Neo-San Franscisco. As a down and out journalist, your job is jeopardized by a ROM (Relationship and Organizational Manager) bearing the name of Turing.

Together with this robot, you will get to uncover many secrets of the city and its technology. It is a cyberpunk series that involves problem-solving abilities.

The enigmatic world of Neo-San Francisco will be explored in this game to the fullest extent. The game seeks its roots from other games such as Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Father and Snatcher.

A retro-sci-fi game with several cool features, the variegated narrative given in detail leads to a gorgeous pixelated adventure that is worth it in the end. The more you go into the depths of this game, the more layers you find that it possesses.

Among some of the salient features of this game are: dynamism of player’s choice, ten hours of words, routes and things to surmount, voiceovers from a bunch of professional actors and actresses, a long list of puzzles and last but not least, an “Endless Christmas” final scenario where you, the game player, get to hobnob with your new pals.