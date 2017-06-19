Dragon Ball FighterZ Coming to Nintendo Switch

The coolest and funkiest game to be released at the E3 2017 was Dragon Ball FighterZ. While every onlooker was amazed at what this game had to offer, Nintendo Switch fans had many questions regarding it in their minds.

The thing is that this game is sure to come to PS4, Xbox One and PC. Yet whether it will come to the Nintendo console or not remains a moot point. While no indications have been given as to this decision by the parent company, it might come to the platform after all.

Game Blog is a French gaming website that had recently spoke with the Dragon Ball FighterZ producer, Tomoko Hiroki. And he told the website that there is a possibility of Dragon Ball FighterZ release for Nintendo Switch.

The Switch is getting another game in the form of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. The details weren’t given as to whether the Switch would get the funkier FighterZ facility. The company seems to be watching very closely to see whether the fans want this game bad enough.

If that is the case, then the game might actually get introduced on the platform. While Xenoverse 2 is not a bad title, Fighterz is an even zanier title and would probably snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

So it all depends on the demand. The supply will be titrated accordingly. Necessity as they say is the mother of invention.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is a very appetizing game that leaves a pleasant feeling in the players’ minds after they have handled its characters on screen. So it might just arrive on the Nintendo Switch platform sometime next year if things go as per plan.