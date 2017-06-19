 
 

Dragon Ball FighterZ Coming To Nintendo Switch

Posted: Jun 19 2017, 6:54am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Dragon Ball FighterZ Coming to Nintendo Switch
Saiyan Island‏ Twitter
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ Could Come to Nintendo Switch
 

The Question is Whether Dragon Ball FighterZ could End Up on the Nintendo Switch Platform

The coolest and funkiest game to be released at the E3 2017 was Dragon Ball FighterZ. While every onlooker was amazed at what this game had to offer, Nintendo Switch fans had many questions regarding it in their minds.

Download: The Tracker App Notifies You when a Hot Product is in Stock

The thing is that this game is sure to come to PS4, Xbox One and PC. Yet whether it will come to the Nintendo console or not remains a moot point. While no indications have been given as to this decision by the parent company, it might come to the platform after all.  

Game Blog is a French gaming website that had recently spoke with the Dragon Ball FighterZ producer, Tomoko Hiroki. And he told the website that there is a possibility of Dragon Ball FighterZ release for Nintendo Switch.

The Switch is getting another game in the form of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. The details weren’t given as to whether the Switch would get the funkier FighterZ facility. The company seems to be watching very closely to see whether the fans want this game bad enough.

If that is the case, then the game might actually get introduced on the platform. While Xenoverse 2 is not a bad title, Fighterz is an even zanier title and would probably snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. 

So it all depends on the demand. The supply will be titrated accordingly. Necessity as they say is the mother of invention.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is a very appetizing game that leaves a pleasant feeling in the players’ minds after they have handled its characters on screen. So it might just arrive on the Nintendo Switch platform sometime next year if things go as per plan. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

2064: Read Only Memories Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2018

2064: Read Only Memories Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2018

8 minutes ago

OnePlus 5 Details Surface in TV Commercial, Launch June 22

OnePlus 5 Details Surface in TV Commercial, Launch June 22

1 hour ago

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Benchmarks Leak

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Benchmarks Leak

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Game Cloud-Saves Not Coming Soon

Nintendo Switch Game Cloud-Saves Not Coming Soon

1 hour ago

Nintendo Wants to Bring More WII U Games to Nintendo Switch

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Pokemon Game will be Traditional

Nintendo Switch Pokemon Game will be Traditional

2 hours ago

Ataribox Teased

Ataribox Teased

4 hours ago

OnePlus 5 Reveal Details

OnePlus 5 Reveal Details

4 hours ago

50-inch and larger TVs to Account for most TV Sales in 2017

50-inch and larger TVs to Account for most TV Sales in 2017

5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Game Releases This Week

Nintendo Switch Game Releases This Week

5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

6 hours ago

You can install iOS 11 Beta OTA update without a developers account

You can install iOS 11 Beta OTA update without a developers account

19 hours ago, 11:23am CDT

Drag and drop feature in iOS 11 is available for for iPhone too

Drag and drop feature in iOS 11 is available for for iPhone too

19 hours ago, 11:16am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 17

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 17

1 day ago, 11:40am CDT

The Best TV for the Xbox One X

The Best TV for the Xbox One X

2 days ago, 1:21pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Technology News

2064: Read Only Memories Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2018

2064: Read Only Memories Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2018

8 minutes ago

OnePlus 5 Details Surface in TV Commercial, Launch June 22

OnePlus 5 Details Surface in TV Commercial, Launch June 22

1 hour ago

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Benchmarks Leak

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Benchmarks Leak

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Game Cloud-Saves Not Coming Soon

Nintendo Switch Game Cloud-Saves Not Coming Soon

1 hour ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

2064: Read Only Memories Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2018

2064: Read Only Memories Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2018

8 minutes ago

OnePlus 5 Details Surface in TV Commercial, Launch June 22

OnePlus 5 Details Surface in TV Commercial, Launch June 22

1 hour ago

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Benchmarks Leak

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Benchmarks Leak

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Game Cloud-Saves Not Coming Soon

Nintendo Switch Game Cloud-Saves Not Coming Soon

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Family Friendly Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Family Friendly Bundle

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS Bundle

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook