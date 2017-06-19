 
 

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Beats Super Mario Odyssey As Most Viewed E3 2017 Trailer

Posted: Jun 19 2017, 7:05am CDT | by , in News | E3

 

The E3 2017 is over and while people are still recuperating from the awesomeness of the event, there are new numbers that are coming in. There was so much content that was revealed, released, launched and promised by different companies and developers in their respective press conferences. While the attendees got the action first hand, the fans around the world relied on the internet.

Streaming services like YouTube and Twitch released full schedules for the coverage of the E3 events. The streaming services also provided whole channels that could run and re-run press conferences, trailers and reveals.

After the weekend, YouTube has already deliberated which video content became the most viewed over the E3 2017. The E3 2017 was won over by Star Wars fans.

The Star Wars fan might have played a crucial part in making Star Wars Battlefront 2 trailer as the most viewed trailer. With 7.9 million views, the Star Wars Battlefront 2 trailer has come out on top of the most viewed video of the E3 2017.

Following closely is the Nintendo’s latest offering Super Mario Odyssey. The sup catchy trailer featured a whole new mode of Mario’s game play. The trailer has already gotten about 5.5 million views.

It is a success since Nintendo released the trailer pretty late and it has still managed to get all the views in a shorter amount of time compared to Star Wars Battlefront 2. Marvel’s Spider Man trailer for PS4 has also gotten a great number of 4.5 million views.

Top 10 most-viewed trailers from E3 2017 are:
    Star Wars Battlefront 2: Official Gameplay Trailer - 7.9M views<!-- br-->    Super Mario Odyssey - Game Trailer - Nintendo E3 2017 - 5.5M views
    Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) 2017 E3 Gameplay - 4.5M views
    FIFA 18 | THE JOURNEY: HUNTER RETURNS | OFFICIAL TEASER TRAILER - 4.0M views
    Need for Speed Payback Official Gameplay Trailer - 3.4M views
    Official Call of Duty: WWII – Multiplayer Reveal Trailer - 3.3M views
    Forza Motorsport 7 - E3 2017 - 4K Announce Trailer - 3.1M views
    Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: E3 2017 Announcement Trailer | Ubisoft [US] - 3.0M views
    South Park: The Fractured But Whole: E3 2017 Official Trailer – Time to Take a Stand | Ubisoft [US] - 2.7M views
    Assassin's Creed Origins: E3 2017 Gameplay Trailer [4K] | Ubisoft [US] - 2.6M views

Moreover, the reveal of Microsoft’s Xbox One X became the most viewed event of the E3 2017. Microsoft had already created enough hype with the Project Scorpio. The release of Xbox One X was generally created with the curiosity and the excitement to see the reveal of Project Scorpio. They got the Xbox One X as the smallest gaming console designed by Microsoft to date.

