Fidget Spinner Not the most popular Toy on Amazon Anymore

Fidget spinner have taken over the Amazon toy chart in April. The top 10 toys and most of the top 100 best-selling toys have been fidget spinner. Now the top 2 best-selling toys on amazon are finally not fidget spinners. The best-seller right now is Cards Against Humanity. The second spot is held by a must have accessory for the summer.

The Intex King Kool Inflatable Lounge on sale for $7.89 is very popular right now. There are still five fidget spinners that hold on in the top 10 best-selling toys on amazon.com.

Also now in the top 10 are the recently launched Hatchimals CollEggtibles. The 4-pack CollEggtibles + Bonus is in stock for the regular $9.88 price.

Fidget Spinner came out of nowhere and became the must have toy. Shops could not keep them on store shelves. Chinese manufacturers jumped on the opportunity and produced millions of these spinning toys. The fidget spinner with five arms shown above is available on amazon.com starting at $3.20.

Deals on toys will be the most popular on Amazon Prime Day 2017. Amazon sold 2 million toys last year on Prime Day. There will be Prime Day deals on fidget spinners as well. Especially because the demand is shrinking and sellers need to get rid of their inventory before the fidget spinner trend completely dies.

Amazon is making big changes to Prime Day this year. Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be third annual Prime Day and it will be longest yet. Amazon told market place sellers in an email that Prime Day 2017 will be for the first time 30 hours long.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 begins at 6pm Pacific the day before the actual Prime Day, adding six more hours of sales. The early launch makes Prime Day 2017 more convenient to shop early for Prime members living on the east coast. The past two Prime Days kicked off midnight Eastern.