 
 

Fidget Spinner Not The Most Popular Toy On Amazon Anymore

Posted: Jun 19 2017, 9:32am CDT

 

The Fidget Spinner trend is slowing down.

Fidget spinner have taken over the Amazon toy chart in April.  The top 10 toys and most of the top 100 best-selling toys have been fidget spinner. Now the top 2 best-selling toys on amazon are finally not fidget spinners. The best-seller right now is Cards Against Humanity. The second spot is held by a must have accessory for the summer.

The Intex King Kool Inflatable Lounge on sale for $7.89 is very popular right now. There are still five fidget spinners that hold on in the top 10 best-selling toys on amazon.com.

Also now in the top 10 are the recently launched Hatchimals CollEggtibles. The 4-pack CollEggtibles + Bonus is in stock for the regular $9.88 price.

Fidget Spinner came out of nowhere and became the must have toy. Shops could not keep them on store shelves. Chinese manufacturers jumped on the opportunity and produced millions of these spinning toys. The fidget spinner with five arms shown above is available on amazon.com starting at $3.20.

Deals on toys will be the most popular on Amazon Prime Day 2017. Amazon sold 2 million toys last year on Prime Day. There will be Prime Day deals on fidget spinners as well. Especially because the demand is shrinking and sellers need to get rid of their inventory before the fidget spinner trend completely dies.

I4U News will provide real-time tracking of the best Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals online as well as through our free The Tracker app. For the most in demand deals the Tracker app will issue notifications on your smartphone, so you are not missing a hot Prime Day deal.

Amazon is making big changes to Prime Day this year. Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be third annual Prime Day and it will be longest yet. Amazon told market place sellers in an email that Prime Day 2017 will be for the first time 30 hours long.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 begins at 6pm Pacific the day before the actual Prime Day, adding six more hours of sales. The early launch makes Prime Day 2017 more convenient to shop early for Prime members living on the east coast. The past two Prime Days kicked off midnight Eastern. 

The overwhelming success made Prime Day an annual event. Prime Day 2017 will be part of the Amazon Prime Day Week sales event. Like Black Friday, Amazon extends Prime Day to a whole week. Amazon revealed that Prime Day Week will be taking place in the second week of July.

At this point the 30 hour long Prime Day 2017 sale is only confirmed for the US. International Prime Day sales like the Amazon UK Prime Day might still stick ot the 24 hour mode. 

Find out everything to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017 in our comprehensive guide. Read also our Prime Day 2017 deal predictions. Deal hunters will be able to use our The Tracker app to get notified when announced Prime Day 2017 deals go on sale. 

To benefit from the deals on Amazon Prime Day a Prime membership is required. The Amazon Prime membership is $99 per year and offers a wide range of services and perks. Besides free 2-day shipping, Prime offers video and music service among other things. There is a 30-Day free trial available on amazon.com

For students the Amazon Prime Membership free trial is 6 month long. After the trial, the student membership will upgrade to Amazon Prime for 50% off. Members can cancel anytime. 

