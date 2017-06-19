 
 

Mighty No.9 Nintendo 3DS Version Is Still Coming

Mighty No.9 Nintendo 3DS is Still Coming
  • Mighty No. 9 Team Gives Updates About the Game
 

Mighty No. 9 has given more updates about the game and the equipment in a latest blogpost

One of the games that did not make any appearance during the Nintendo Press Conference in the E3 2017. While fans were distracted by many other Nintendo offerings, many dedicated fans still felt like that they should have heard something about the Mighty No. 9.

In a recent post that has been updated on the NeoGAF blog, in which they informed the fans about the recent developments about the game and the company. In the blogpost, it was revealed that developer team Comcept was acquired by Level-5.

This means that Comcept was going through a transition which explains why they were not able to put up the latest version of Mighty No. 9. The blogpost revealed that Akihiro Hino (LEVEL-5 CEO), and KeijiInafune (comcept CEO) are going to be working together to put up the latest Mighty No. 9 and other games as well under the new company, “LEVEL5 Comcept”.

Several confirmations were made in the blogpost. They confirmed that the Hand Held versions are not being cancelled. They said that they are developing their porting. There porting was held back because the porting development for other versions was being updated.

They said that the porting as held back for a while. The porting process was restarted in May. They assured fans that the porting will commence and put out porting in the year 2017.

They also revealed that the other physical goods are also set to be shipped out. They said that the goods have been manufactured for some time now. The company has confirmed that they will start shipping out goods by mid-August 2017. They will soon be sending out emails to confirm previous orders.

