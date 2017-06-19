 
 

Nintendo Switch Is Getting Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 On September 7

Posted: Jun 19 2017, 10:18am CDT | by , in News

 

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is to come to Nintendo Switch in Japan in First Week of September this Year

It might be a tall order to even consider thinking about Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 when such games as Dragon Ball FighterZ exists. It in fact almost amounts to a major blunder to choose the former over the later. Yet such a scenario is about to take place in a couple of months time.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is about to make the leap to the Nintendo Switch platform on a permanent basis. The date of September 7th, 2017 is the launch time set for the game, according to Gematsu

The launch will take place in Japan. Later on a Western launch will also most likely take place. It is a case of the more the merrier. The Time Patrol main story from the former version of this game titled Dragon Ball Xenoverse will be on offer for a short period of time.

There are over 70 characters and avatars within the context of this game. There is paid content and a free version of the game right now. The game is not one to be taken lightly. It is a solid dose of reality lent to the avid gamers in fantasy form.

