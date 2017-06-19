 
 

Nintendo Switch To Get Extinction

Posted: Jun 19 2017, 10:26am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch to Get Extinction
 

Maximum Games finally Chooses to Port Extinction to Nintendo Switch

The novel action-packed game titled Extinction has the characters slaying orcs. A version of the game was discussed at the E3 2017. Up until now PC, PS4 and Xbox One have gotten various versions of the game on their platforms.

Don't Miss: This is How to Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

Yet the latest news has it that Extinction is to arrive on Nintendo Switch as well. During E3 2017, DualShockers asked executive producer Derek Neal about the Extinction Nintendo Switch version.

He said, “As far as Extinction, it wasn’t part of our original plan to bring Extinction to the Switch, but actually we’ve gotten this question a lot. A lot of people seem excited about the prospect of having this title on the Switch, so we are re-evaluating those options and seeing if maybe that is something we want to do. But that decision hasn’t been made yet.”

“I’m not myself a member of Iron Galaxy, but to speak for them, I believe they have, yes, been involved directly with some Switch development,” he added.

The thing is that the demands from fans has skyrocketed. While the original plan was not such, now under demand from the fans, the parent company wants the game to be available on the Nintendo Switch. 

Games are sprouting all over the platforms from Nintendo to PS4 to PC and Xbox One. They are highly exciting and exhilarating and can be enjoyed within the cozy context of one’s living room.

The action sequences on Extinction will be simply mind-boggling. One can go the whole hog in eliminating orcs with the weapons of one’s choice. This game has gotten quite some exposure at the E3 2017.

It is a humdinger of a game that will be worth the playing in the final analysis. How things turn out in 2018 will be something which only time will tell.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Switch is Getting Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 on September 7

Nintendo Switch is Getting Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 on September 7

8 minutes ago

Mighty No.9 Nintendo 3DS is Still Coming

Mighty No.9 Nintendo 3DS Version is Still Coming

19 minutes ago

Fidget Spinner Not the most popular Toy on Amazon Anymore

Fidget Spinner Not the most popular Toy on Amazon Anymore

54 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 17

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 19

1 hour ago

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Beats Super Mario Odyssey as Most Viewed E3 2017 Trailer

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Beats Super Mario Odyssey as Most Viewed E3 2017 Trailer

3 hours ago

Dragon Ball FighterZ Coming to Nintendo Switch

Dragon Ball FighterZ Coming to Nintendo Switch

3 hours ago

2064: Read Only Memories Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2018

2064: Read Only Memories Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2018

3 hours ago

OnePlus 5 Details Surface in TV Commercial, Launch June 22

OnePlus 5 Details Surface in TV Commercial, Launch June 22

4 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Benchmarks Leak

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Benchmarks Leak

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Game Cloud-Saves Not Coming Soon

Nintendo Switch Game Cloud-Saves Not Coming Soon

5 hours ago

Nintendo Wants to Bring More WII U Games to Nintendo Switch

6 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Pokemon Game will be Traditional

Nintendo Switch Pokemon Game will be Traditional

6 hours ago

Ataribox Teased

Ataribox Teased

7 hours ago

OnePlus 5 Reveal Details

OnePlus 5 Reveal Details

8 hours ago

50-inch and larger TVs to Account for most TV Sales in 2017

50-inch and larger TVs to Account for most TV Sales in 2017

8 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Technology News

Nintendo Switch is Getting Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 on September 7

Nintendo Switch is Getting Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 on September 7

8 minutes ago

Mighty No.9 Nintendo 3DS is Still Coming

Mighty No.9 Nintendo 3DS Version is Still Coming

19 minutes ago

Fidget Spinner Not the most popular Toy on Amazon Anymore

Fidget Spinner Not the most popular Toy on Amazon Anymore

54 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 17

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 19

1 hour ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch is Getting Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 on September 7

Nintendo Switch is Getting Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 on September 7

8 minutes ago

Mighty No.9 Nintendo 3DS is Still Coming

Mighty No.9 Nintendo 3DS Version is Still Coming

19 minutes ago

Fidget Spinner Not the most popular Toy on Amazon Anymore

Fidget Spinner Not the most popular Toy on Amazon Anymore

54 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 17

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 19

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Family Friendly Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Family Friendly Bundle

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS Bundle

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook