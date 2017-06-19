Nintendo Switch to Get Extinction

The novel action-packed game titled Extinction has the characters slaying orcs. A version of the game was discussed at the E3 2017. Up until now PC, PS4 and Xbox One have gotten various versions of the game on their platforms.

Yet the latest news has it that Extinction is to arrive on Nintendo Switch as well. During E3 2017, DualShockers asked executive producer Derek Neal about the Extinction Nintendo Switch version.

He said, “As far as Extinction, it wasn’t part of our original plan to bring Extinction to the Switch, but actually we’ve gotten this question a lot. A lot of people seem excited about the prospect of having this title on the Switch, so we are re-evaluating those options and seeing if maybe that is something we want to do. But that decision hasn’t been made yet.”

“I’m not myself a member of Iron Galaxy, but to speak for them, I believe they have, yes, been involved directly with some Switch development,” he added.

The thing is that the demands from fans has skyrocketed. While the original plan was not such, now under demand from the fans, the parent company wants the game to be available on the Nintendo Switch.

