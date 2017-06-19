New Intel Core X-series CPUs are Available for Pre-Order

The new 4- to 10-core Intel Core X-series processors are available for pre-orders at a variety of retailers starting today and will begin shipping to consumers on June 26. This is the first set, five of the nine total SKUs, to roll out in this new family of processors.

Announced at Computex 2017, the Intel Core X-series processor family is Intel’s most powerful, scalable and accessible desktop platform, offering a range of processors from 4 to 18 cores with price points to match.

The new platform delivers the extreme performance to meet the processing demands for today’s enthusiasts in gaming, content creation, VR and overclocking. For example, with the 10-core processor, gain up to 14 percent faster multithread performance and up to 15 percent single-thread performance over the previous generation.

The SKUs available for pre-order are: Intel Core i5-7640X X-series processor (MSRP: $242), Intel Core i7-7740X X-series processor (MSRP: $339), Intel Core i7-7800X X-series processor (MSRP: $389), Intel Core i7-7820X X-series processor (MSRP: $599) and Intel Core i9-7900X X-series processor (MSRP: $999). The 12-core processor is expected to start shipping in August and 14- to 18-core processors are expected to start shipping in October.

All new Intel Core X-series CPUs are available on NewEgg.com.