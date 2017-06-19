Walmart Back To School Sale Launched

Walmart launched their big Back to School 2017 sale online at walmart.com. It is still early, but Walmart has already fully launched their Back To School offerings. The deals are on everything kids need to get ready for school. Parents can find deals on school supply basics, apparel, electronics and much more.

The tech deals include a $199 prepaid iPhone 6. The deal saves $200 over the regular price. The prepaid iPhone SE is on sale for $159. The Prepaid AT&T Alcatel Ideal GoPhone is selling for $19.88, regular price is $29.88.

The 15" Acer E15 Core i5 Windows 10 laptop is on sale for $399. Demanding students can find a deal on the 15.6" Dell Inspiron 7000 Core i7 laptop with dedicated NVIDIA GPU. Walmart sells this powerful laptop for $799, cutting the price by $200. The 15" Acer Chromebook is selling for $179. The 11.6" Epik Chromebook is a special buy at $109.

Find all Back to School tech deals on this page. Walmart is in direct competition for Back To School deals.

