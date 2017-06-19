 
 

Walmart Back To School Sale Launched

Posted: Jun 19 2017, 11:45am CDT

 

Walmart Back To School Sale Launched
 

The Walmart Back To School Sale is underway online.

Walmart launched their big Back to School 2017 sale online at walmart.com. It is still early, but Walmart has already fully launched their Back To School offerings. The deals are on everything kids need to get ready for school. Parents can find deals on school supply basics, apparel, electronics and much more.

The tech deals include a $199 prepaid iPhone 6. The deal saves $200 over the regular price. The prepaid iPhone SE is on sale for $159. The Prepaid AT&T Alcatel Ideal GoPhone is selling for $19.88, regular price is $29.88. 

The 15" Acer E15 Core i5 Windows 10 laptop is on sale for $399. Demanding students can find a deal on the 15.6" Dell Inspiron 7000 Core i7 laptop with dedicated NVIDIA GPU. Walmart sells this powerful laptop for $799, cutting the price by $200. The 15" Acer Chromebook is selling for $179. The 11.6" Epik Chromebook is a special buy at $109.

Find all Back to School tech deals on this page. Walmart is in direct competition for Back To School deals. It always make sense to compare prices with the current offers on amazon.com.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

