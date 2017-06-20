Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

GameStop has restocked four new Nintendo Switch bundles starting at $399.99 last week. GameStop is again the only online shop taking orders for the Nintendo Switch.

From the four new Switch bundles, only two are left for purchase. Shoppers are picking up the Switch bundles as there is no alternative. The shipping timeframe of the GameStop Switch bundles available on gamestop.com requires patience. GameStop ships these Switch bundles by June 30.

The Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Family Friendly Bundle comes with the physical games Lego City Undercover and the new Cars 3 game. GameStop sells this Switch bundle ideal for young kids for $399.99, saving parents $20. This is the first time we have seen a significant deal on a Switch bundle.

Also still available is the Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle. Offered at $462.99, the bundle is comprised of the Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, ARMS (Physical Game), Has-Been Heroes (Digital Game Download), the SanDisk Ultra 64GB microSD Card with Adapter, the Nintendo Switch ZAGG Invisible Shield One Screen Protector, and the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock.

Another option to get a Nintendo Switch is our Nintendo Switch Summer Giveaway. You can win a $500 Switch bundle this month.

This Summer brings already two blockbuster Nintendo Switch games. Besides Arms in June, Splatoon 2 will be released on July 21. Amazon offers ARMS on sale for $50.99 for everyone and Prime members pay $47.99.

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The only number the company made official is the production volume over the next 12 months. 10 million Switch consoles are planned to enter retail channels until end of April 2018. The latest rumors say that Nintendo boosts production to 18 million units to try to meet demand.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will need set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

Almost doubling the initial production volume for the Nintendo Switch will still not satisfy the global demand this fall. The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and Nintendo sold over 2.74 million units as of the end of April.