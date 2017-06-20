Nintendo Switch To Go STEM with FUZE Code Studio

Learning how to code is essential for kids to prepare for their work life. There are many options to introduce kids to programming. Apple offers Swift Playground and toys like the Wonder Workshop Dash Robot teach kids to code in a playful context. A UK company plans to release a programming tool on the Nintendo Switch in Q2 of 2018.

The Fuze Code Studio supports a Basic type programming language. Kids are supposed to be able to program their own games on the Switch. Access to the Joy-Con sensors and controls are available to the code. A USB keyboard can be used to type the code on the Nintendo Switch.

It appears that the project is still in early stages. I am also not convinced that Nintendo will approve this type of software for the Nintendo Switch.

The company is offering Basic coding solutions on Windows and other platforms. Fuze Technologies provides a way to stay up to date with the project here.

