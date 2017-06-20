Nintendo Switch Firmware 3.0.0 Adds Interesting Features

Nintendo released a new firmware for the Nintendo Switch. The firmware version 3.0.0 is available now. The new features include Find Joy-Con controllers, news channel subscription for games, friend notifications, and import from 3DS and Wii U friend lists. Joy-Con controller are kind of small. They can get lost easy under a pillow.

the new Find controller feature only works with previously paired Joy-Con controller. The Find Controller function under the Home Menu makes the controller vibrate. Nintendo says to be as quite as possible to hear the Joy-Con controller

In most situations, the Nintendo Switch will automatically download the most recent system update while it is connected online. You can verify your current menu version and manually start the update from the System Settings menu if necessary. The complete release notes of the Nintendo Switch firmware 3.0.0 is available here.

The next big Nintendo Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Still coming in June is the Zelda DLC Pack 1 titled The Master Trials.

GameStop released four new Nintendo Switch bundles online starting at $399.99 last week. Two of these Nintendo Switch bundles are still available for purchase. Customers can collect a $20 discount on one of the new Switch bundles on offer. There is no other online store selling the Nintendo Switch at the moment. There are three bundles left for purchase including two ARMS bundles.

