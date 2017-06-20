Amazon Prime Day 2017: The Best Shopping Tools To Hunt Prime Day Deals

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 is scheduled for the second week of July. The third annual Prime Day is expected to again setting new sales records. We already know that Amazon will extend Prime Day 2017 from 24 to 30 hours. To make the most out of Prime Day and find the best deals we have pulled together a list of helpful shopping tools.

Keepa Prize Tracking

Knowing the real price is essential to spot a deal. Keepa is an Amazon price tracker inserts a graph on Amazon's product pages that gives shoppers a quick understanding about how the price of the product has changed over time. This is extremely helpful to understand if the current offer is actually a deal.

Keepa is available as Chrome and Firefox browser extension on keepa.com.

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals List

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals list is not an app, but it is an essential tool to find out about the Prime Day 2017 deal highlights. Amazon is expected to reveal the list of Prime Day 2017 deals just hours ahead of actual Prime Day (See last year's Prime Day deals list). This list is not comprehensive. There will be many more deals on Amazon.com.

Price Comparison

Just because it is Amazon Prime Day, does not mean you find the best deals on Amazon.com. There are plenty of other online stores that want your business. Some of the stores will also try to get your business on Prime Day, by making a better offer. To find other offers for an item, a price comparison site is the way to go. Price comparison sites are not as comprehensive as they have been in past years. Many retailers have opted out of suppling their deals into price comparison engines.

Google has taken over the role of primary price comparison tool. Just search for the product name or model number to find offers from other online stores and compare prices. Alternatively shoppers can try pricegrabber.com and shopping.net.

Amazon Assistant

The online giant offers a browser extension called Amazon Assistant that provides additional features while on amazon.com, but also now on google.com. When you search for a product on Google, the Amazon assistant inserts related offers on top of the page.

The Amazon Assistant browser extension is available here.

Amazon Shopping App

The Amazon shopping app can provide the edge on high demand deals. The app has proofed to be faster in grabbing a time limited lightning deal in the past. Pro shoppers have their smartphone ready next to their desktop PC. The Amazon shopping app is available as free download.

The Tracker App

I4U News will provide real-time tracking of the best Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals online as well as through the free The Tracker app. For the most in demand deals the Tracker app will issue notifications on your smartphone, so you are not missing a hot Prime Day deal. The first anticipated Prime Day 2017 deals are already under tracking.

The Tracker app is available for iOS and Android.

What is your favorite shopping tool? Feel free to share in the comments below.

About Amazon Prime Day 2017

Amazon is making big changes to Prime Day this year. Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be third annual Prime Day and it will be longest yet. Amazon told market place sellers in an email that Prime Day 2017 will be for the first time 30 hours long.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 begins at 6pm Pacific the day before the actual Prime Day, adding six more hours of sales. The early launch makes Prime Day 2017 more convenient to shop early for Prime members living on the east coast. The past two Prime Days kicked off midnight Eastern.