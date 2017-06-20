 
 

Amazon Prime Day 2017: The Best Shopping Tools To Hunt Prime Day Deals

Posted: Jun 20 2017, 4:28am CDT | by , in News | Black Friday

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Amazon Prime Day 2017: The Best Shopping Tools To Hunt Prime Day Deals
 

To make the most out of Prime Day 2017, shoppers need the right tools.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 is scheduled for the second week of July. The third annual Prime Day is expected to again setting new sales records. We already know that Amazon will extend Prime Day 2017 from 24 to 30 hours. To make the most out of Prime Day and find the best deals we have pulled together a list of helpful shopping tools. 

Keepa Prize Tracking

Don't Miss: This is How to Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

Knowing the real price is essential to spot a deal. Keepa is an Amazon price tracker inserts a graph on Amazon's product pages that gives shoppers a quick understanding about how the price of the product has changed over time. This is extremely helpful to understand if the current offer is actually a deal.

Keepa

Keepa is available as Chrome and Firefox browser extension on keepa.com.

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals List

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals list is not an app, but it is an essential tool to find out about the Prime Day 2017 deal highlights. Amazon is expected to reveal the list of Prime Day 2017 deals just hours ahead of actual Prime Day (See last year's Prime Day deals list). This list is not comprehensive. There will be many more deals on Amazon.com.

Price Comparison

Just because it is Amazon Prime Day, does not mean you find the best deals on Amazon.com. There are plenty of other online stores that want your business. Some of the stores will also try to get your business on Prime Day, by making a better offer. To find other offers for an item, a price comparison site is the way to go. Price comparison sites are not as comprehensive as they have been in past years. Many retailers have opted out of suppling their deals into price comparison engines.

Google has taken over the role of primary price comparison tool. Just search for the product name or model number to find offers from other online stores and compare prices. Alternatively shoppers can try pricegrabber.com and shopping.net.

Amazon Assistant

The online giant offers a browser extension called Amazon Assistant that provides additional features while on amazon.com, but also now on google.com. When you search for a product on Google, the Amazon assistant inserts related offers on top of the page.

Amazon Assistant

The Amazon Assistant browser extension is available here.

Amazon Shopping App

The Amazon shopping app can provide the edge on high demand deals. The app has proofed to be faster in grabbing a time limited lightning deal in the past. Pro shoppers have their smartphone ready next to their desktop PC. The Amazon shopping app is available as free download.

The Tracker App

I4U News will provide real-time tracking of the best Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals online as well as through the free The Tracker app. For the most in demand deals the Tracker app will issue notifications on your smartphone, so you are not missing a hot Prime Day deal. The first anticipated Prime Day 2017 deals are already under tracking.

The Tracker app is available for iOS and Android.

The Tracker App

What is your favorite shopping tool? Feel free to share in the comments below.

About Amazon Prime Day 2017

Amazon is making big changes to Prime Day this year. Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be third annual Prime Day and it will be longest yet. Amazon told market place sellers in an email that Prime Day 2017 will be for the first time 30 hours long.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 begins at 6pm Pacific the day before the actual Prime Day, adding six more hours of sales. The early launch makes Prime Day 2017 more convenient to shop early for Prime members living on the east coast. The past two Prime Days kicked off midnight Eastern. 

The overwhelming success made Prime Day an annual event. Prime Day 2017 will be part of the Amazon Prime Day Week sales event. Like Black Friday, Amazon extends Prime Day to a whole week. Amazon revealed that Prime Day Week will be taking place in the second week of July.

At this point the 30 hour long Prime Day 2017 sale is only confirmed for the US. International Prime Day sales like the Amazon UK Prime Day might still stick to the 24 hour mode. 

Find out everything to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017 in our comprehensive guide. Read also our Prime Day 2017 deal predictions. Deal hunters will be able to use our The Tracker app to get notified when announced Prime Day 2017 deals go on sale. 

To benefit from the deals on Amazon Prime Day a Prime membership is required. The Amazon Prime membership is $99 per year and offers a wide range of services and perks. Besides free 2-day shipping, Prime offers video and music service among other things. There is a 30-Day free trial available on amazon.com

For students the Amazon Prime Membership free trial is 6 month long. After the trial, the student membership will upgrade to Amazon Prime for 50% off. Members can cancel anytime. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

Buy Now on Amazon

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

2 days ago, 9:24am CDT

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

4 days ago, 3:22am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Predictions

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Predictions

4 days ago, 3:22am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Headphone Deals Are a big Draw

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Headphone Deals Are a big Draw

4 days ago, 3:05am CDT

Nintendo Switch Firmware 3.0.0 Adds Interesting Features

Nintendo Switch Firmware 3.0.0 Adds Interesting Features

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch To Go STEM with FUZE Code Studio

Nintendo Switch To Go STEM with FUZE Code Studio

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

3 hours ago

Walmart Back To School Sale Launched

Walmart Back To School Sale Launched

16 hours ago, 11:45am CDT

New Intel Core X-series CPUs are Available for Pre-Order

New Intel Core X-series CPUs are Available for Pre-Order

17 hours ago, 11:07am CDT

Nintendo Switch to Get Extinction

Nintendo Switch to Get Extinction

18 hours ago, 10:26am CDT

Nintendo Switch is Getting Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 on September 7

Nintendo Switch is Getting Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 on September 7

18 hours ago, 10:18am CDT

Mighty No.9 Nintendo 3DS is Still Coming

Mighty No.9 Nintendo 3DS Version is Still Coming

18 hours ago, 10:07am CDT

Fidget Spinner Not the most popular Toy on Amazon Anymore

Fidget Spinner Not the most popular Toy on Amazon Anymore

18 hours ago, 9:32am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 17

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 19

19 hours ago, 8:55am CDT

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Beats Super Mario Odyssey as Most Viewed E3 2017 Trailer

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Beats Super Mario Odyssey as Most Viewed E3 2017 Trailer

21 hours ago, 7:05am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Black Friday

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

2 days ago, 9:24am CDT

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

4 days ago, 3:22am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Predictions

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Predictions

4 days ago, 3:22am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Headphone Deals Are a big Draw

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Headphone Deals Are a big Draw

4 days ago, 3:05am CDT

More Black Friday Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch Firmware 3.0.0 Adds Interesting Features

Nintendo Switch Firmware 3.0.0 Adds Interesting Features

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch To Go STEM with FUZE Code Studio

Nintendo Switch To Go STEM with FUZE Code Studio

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

3 hours ago

Walmart Back To School Sale Launched

Walmart Back To School Sale Launched

16 hours ago, 11:45am CDT

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Family Friendly Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Family Friendly Bundle

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook