Nintendo Switch SNES Controller is Coming This Fall

An SNES-style controller will be arriving in 2017 for the Nintendo Switch and the really good news is that it can work on PCs and mobile phones. Thus for those Nintendo Switch players who are into giving retrospective glances, this is a boon and a blessing.

8Bitdo is constructing a smaller version of the SNES controller. The system has been gauged all along as well. It features: Bluetooth, USB-C, rumble vibration, motion control facility and player indicator LEDs. Although it appears to be a simple SNES controller, such is hardly the case.

A Super Famicom-type model is also available for the Japanese fans of Nintendo Switch. The fact that the SNES-controllers will work on both PCs and mobile devices is a case of the more the merrier.

The SNES-style controllers will come to stores this fall, according to GameSpot. There are two other ways to play games on the Nintendo Switch. They include the NES30 Arcade Stick.

Also Twin Cube Stereo Speakers are being released by the company. They will lend audio effects a whole new dimension. In May, 8Bitdo renewed its firmware to make it fall in line with the Nintendo Switch.

Although some last minute details need to be ironed out, soon enough everything will dovetail and the total compendium of games on the Nintendo Switch will be available for the SNES-style controllers.