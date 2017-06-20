 
 

LeEco Le S3 Unlocked Dual-SIM Smartphone Featured In Amazon's Daily Deals

LeEco Le S3 Unlocked Dual-SIM Smartphone Featured in Amazon's Daily Deals
 

Amazon's Daily Deals include today the LeEco Le S3.

The LeEco S3 Dual-SIM GSM smartphone with 3GB RAM, 32 GB storage and Snapdragon 652 CPU is part of Amazon's daily deals today. The LeEco S3 comes with a big 5.5 inch display, CDLA audio, Dolby Atmos, 16MP main and 8MP selfie camera.

Don't Miss: Buy Nintendo Switch Now Online at GameStop

Amazon sells the LeEco S3 for $139.99 instead of $199.99 today only on amazon.com. This sales price is lower than the offers on used LeEco S3 phones. LeEco recently pulled back its expansion plans in the United States last month, laying off over 300 workers. The Chinese company is still making smartphones though. The next flagship phone is the LeEco Max 3.

Amazon also offers a range of deals on unlocked smartphones in its Prime Exclusive Phones section. The Alcatel A30 is on sale for $59.99 and the Moto G Play is available for $99.99. The deals are reserved for paid Prime members. Find all Prime Exclusive phones listed here.

There are plenty of alternatives to the premium smartphone offers from Apple and Samsung when it comes down to basic connectivity and calling needs. Walmart also offers a selection of discounts on prepaid iPhones in the Walmart Back to School sale.

Find out everything to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017 in our comprehensive guide. Read also our Prime Day 2017 deal predictions. Deal hunters will be able to use our The Tracker app to get notified when announced Prime Day 2017 deals go on sale. 

