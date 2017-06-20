 
 

IPhone 8 Screen Protector Leaks

Posted: Jun 20 2017, 5:25am CDT

 

iPhone 8 Screen Protector Leaks

Screen protector shows a device that is almost all screen on the front

WWDC has come and gone leaving the next big event for Apple fans to look forward to as the launch of the iPhone 8. The launch is rumored to happen in September and there have been plenty of rumors that claim to know what the device will look like. Early rumors claimed that the iPhone 8 would have a fingerprint reader on the back of the phone.

Later rumors claimed that the fingerprint reader would be under the glass and that the iPhone 8 devices with the reader on the back of the smartphone were design prototypes. Rumors now claim that Apple has fixed whatever issues it was having getting the fingerprint scanners to work under the glass and that the scanner will now be on the front of the smartphone, under screen glass.

The most recent leak hinting at what the iPhone 8 will look like has come in the form of a leaked screen protector claimed to be for the device. The screen protector has a design that shows one large piece of glass for the front panel reports BGR. The top of the screen has a section that is for the speaker, camera lenses, and various sensors. The protector has very thin bezels, which is something that the iPhone 8 design has been tipped to have for a long time.

Some of those circular cutouts at the top of the screen protector are thought to be for other cameras that have to do with biometric scanning. Face or iris detection, perhaps both, is expected to be featured on the iPhone 8. We've covered other iPhone 8 rumors extensively, the device is expected to have wireless charging and much longer battery life. Rumors have also suggested it will be the most expensive iPhone to date.

