Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to Launch on August 26 in New York

Tech giant Samsung Electronics plans on convening its launch party for the Galaxy Note smartphone in New York City this August. An insider let on this much regarding the launch ceremony. He chose to remain anonymous.

The inside person told Reuters that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will have a streamlined screen that is bigger than the 6.2 inch version of the Galaxy S8 smartphone. Two backwards facing cameras will be present on the device too.

The Note 7 had a 5.7 inch curved screen and a single rear camera. The person who leaked the news did not go into any details regarding the price tag for the smartphone. Samsung has declined to comment on this news.

Samsung is adamant that it will continue the drive for the Galaxy series despite the dismal fiasco of the Note 7.

This smartphone was recalled after two months of its launch due to many units catching fire. This major glitch in design cost the giant tech company a whopping $5.4 billion in losses. It was the biggest and costliest of product flaws in history.

Samsung had its reputation hurt immensely due to this failure and it was with great difficulty that it picked up the pieces of its lost image and restarted the race down the road to renewed progress. The battery problems were found to be the culprits behind the glitch in the smartphones.

Several precautions were taken so as not to repeat such a mistake for a second time. Samsung has recovered from the blow to its self-esteem by now though and it is looking forward to fresh vistas.

Samsung Galaxy S8 began selling like hotcakes in April. No untoward incidents have occurred up until now for which Samsung is thankful. After being overtaken by Apple, currently Samsung is back on top.