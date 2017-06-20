Nintendo Switch Inventory Shows up at GameStop Stores

Last week GameStop released four new Nintendo Switch bundles online starting at $399.99. Two of these Nintendo Switch bundles are still available for purchase. Customers can collect a $20 discount on one of the new Switch bundles on offer. There is no other online store selling the Nintendo Switch at the moment. This morning the Nintendo Switch is in stock at 178 GameStop stores across the Nation.

This is about 150 stores more than yesterday, according to our daily Switch availability report. GameStop operates 4,400 stores in the United States. The chances that your local GameStop will have a Switch in stock are still low, despite the new 160 stores iStockNow reports to have the Switch in stock.

The Switch availability at Walmart and Target stores has dropped by several hundred stores compared to yesterday. This means that mostly GameStop got new Switch inventory.

The next big Nintendo Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Still coming in June is the Zelda DLC Pack 1 titled The Master Trials. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.