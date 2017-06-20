 
 

Nintendo Switch Inventory Shows Up At GameStop Stores

Posted: Jun 20 2017, 5:46am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch Inventory Shows up at GameStop Stores
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

About 150 GameStop stores received Switch inventory.

Last week GameStop released four new Nintendo Switch bundles online starting at $399.99. Two of these Nintendo Switch bundles are still available for purchase. Customers can collect a $20 discount on one of the new Switch bundles on offer. There is no other online store selling the Nintendo Switch at the moment. This morning the Nintendo Switch is in stock at 178 GameStop stores across the Nation.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

This is about 150 stores more than yesterday, according to our daily Switch availability report. GameStop operates 4,400 stores in the United States. The chances that your local GameStop will have a Switch in stock are still low, despite the new 160 stores iStockNow reports to have the Switch in stock. 

The Switch availability at Walmart and Target stores has dropped by several hundred stores compared to yesterday. This means that mostly GameStop got new Switch inventory.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online in the coming days, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at major retailers. We are in the process of releasing a new major update that will also bring deals tracking for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2017.

Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch bundle valued at $500. The bundle includes a Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 2 Nintendo Pro controller.

The next big Nintendo Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Still coming in June is the Zelda DLC Pack 1 titled The Master Trials. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-06-20 05:45:08am

Offers

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Family Friendly Bundle
Store: Gamestop Price: $399.99 Availability: .$title.

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to Launch on August 26 in New York

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to Launch on August 26 in New York

3 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Will Allow Kids to Code Their Own Games

Nintendo Switch Will Allow Kids to Code Their Own Games

10 minutes ago

LeEco Le S3 Unlocked Dual-SIM Smartphone Featured in Amazon&#039;s Daily Deals

LeEco Le S3 Unlocked Dual-SIM Smartphone Featured in Amazon's Daily Deals

22 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch SNES Controller is Coming This Fall

Nintendo Switch SNES Controller is Coming This Fall

28 minutes ago

iPhone 8 Screen Protector Leaks

iPhone 8 Screen Protector Leaks

21 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: The Best Shopping Tools To Hunt Prime Day Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017: The Best Shopping Tools To Hunt Prime Day Deals

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Firmware 3.0.0 Adds Interesting Features

Nintendo Switch Firmware 3.0.0 Adds Interesting Features

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch To Go STEM with FUZE Code Studio

Nintendo Switch To Go STEM with FUZE Code Studio

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

5 hours ago

Walmart Back To School Sale Launched

Walmart Back To School Sale Launched

18 hours ago, 11:45am CDT

New Intel Core X-series CPUs are Available for Pre-Order

New Intel Core X-series CPUs are Available for Pre-Order

18 hours ago, 11:07am CDT

Nintendo Switch to Get Extinction

Nintendo Switch to Get Extinction

19 hours ago, 10:26am CDT

Nintendo Switch is Getting Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 on September 7

Nintendo Switch is Getting Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 on September 7

19 hours ago, 10:18am CDT

Mighty No.9 Nintendo 3DS is Still Coming

Mighty No.9 Nintendo 3DS Version is Still Coming

19 hours ago, 10:07am CDT

Fidget Spinner Not the most popular Toy on Amazon Anymore

Fidget Spinner Not the most popular Toy on Amazon Anymore

20 hours ago, 9:32am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to Launch on August 26 in New York

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to Launch on August 26 in New York

3 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Will Allow Kids to Code Their Own Games

Nintendo Switch Will Allow Kids to Code Their Own Games

10 minutes ago

LeEco Le S3 Unlocked Dual-SIM Smartphone Featured in Amazon&#039;s Daily Deals

LeEco Le S3 Unlocked Dual-SIM Smartphone Featured in Amazon's Daily Deals

22 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch SNES Controller is Coming This Fall

Nintendo Switch SNES Controller is Coming This Fall

28 minutes ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to Launch on August 26 in New York

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to Launch on August 26 in New York

3 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Will Allow Kids to Code Their Own Games

Nintendo Switch Will Allow Kids to Code Their Own Games

10 minutes ago

iPhone 8 Screen Protector Leaks

iPhone 8 Screen Protector Leaks

21 minutes ago

LeEco Le S3 Unlocked Dual-SIM Smartphone Featured in Amazon&#039;s Daily Deals

LeEco Le S3 Unlocked Dual-SIM Smartphone Featured in Amazon's Daily Deals

22 minutes ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Family Friendly Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Family Friendly Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook