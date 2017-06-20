Special Gives you a Free Google Home with a Pixel XL Purchase

Google is having a very cool special that people can take advantage of that will give you two of the search giant's most popular products for one price. The deal is for buyers of the Pixel XL smartphone who sign up for Verizon Unlimited and trade in select phones. If you meet that criteria you get the Pixel XL smartphone and a Google Home at no cost.

The catch is that your trade in device must be in good working and cosmetic condition to qualify. The exact eligible trade in phones aren't specified, but you can count on needing to trade something like a current generation iPhone or Samsung Galaxy device to get full credit.

The purchase of the Pixel XL could cost you as much as $869.99 and the discount is up to $300 and is applied over 24 months. The Pixel has to be activated on Verizon and Google says that for a limited time you can do that for $15 per month.

If you aren't familiar with the Pixel XL, it has a 5.5-inch QHD AMOLED screen with 534 ppi covered in 2.5D Gorilla glass. Power is from a 3450 mAh internal battery. The smartphone has 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a Snapdragon 821 chipset. The main camera is a 12.3MP unit with autofocus and the front camera is an 8MP unit.