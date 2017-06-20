Nintendo Switch Update Makes it Easy to Find Your Friends and Missing Joycons

Nintendo Switch has made some changes in its setup with the latest update. While these are not such radical changes, they nevertheless amount to a substantial makeover for the platform.

The improvements that have been made are exactly the ones that the fan base had been looking for all along. Now the Joycons could be detected with ease instead of them getting lost. A pro controller could also be plugged into the socket and employed as a wired alternative, according to Engadget.

You can get the most recent updates regarding your favorite news by frequenting the Find Channels options. Nintendo Switch allows the adding on of the old 3DS and Wii U friends.

And these 3DS and Wii U friends will now be displayed on the Nintendo Switch user page as friend suggestions. Hence, this update will make it easier for Nintendo Switch users to find and add friends, according to The Verge.

An An onscreen keyboard will not be a necessity anymore either. Instead a USB keyboard can be plugged into the dock. The Nintendo Switch 3.00 system update will allow the addition of several OS features onto the platform. The transformations that have been made are not the usual boring and routine ones. Many new features are being introduced via this makeover.

Pro controllers can be connected through the cable instead of the wireless network. Thus no more interface problems will be faced by users from now onwards. The Nintendo Switch can be used to make the controllers oscillate.

There are even volume options among the repertoire of cool and funky features. Color and lighting settings can also be canoodled with by the gamers.

While all these changes in the Nintendo Switch are not out of this world, they will do for now. The fact that the Nintendo Switch is already so special only makes these changes even more of a wonderful occurrence.

Among some of the changes are the chance to register a channel to catch news and add friends to the 3DS and Wii U lists. Also you may receive prompts when your friends go online and find the controllers via vibe option.

The user icon may be changed on the Home Menu and you can also select from several characters. The volume could be adjusted and many other features could be manipulated to lend a host of beautiful effects for the gamers’ sake.

This new Nintendo Switch makeover will prove to be very popular indeed. As for the methodology required to gain access to these features and facilities, it is so simple that even a four year old child could understand it.