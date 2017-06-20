E3 2017 Top 15 Games

E3 2017 is usually the place to be if you want to know what games are arriving. The new games are announced along with a game trailer, play demos and merchandise. It is exciting to see the new games but once they have been announced, there is a long time to wait until their release.

We compiled a list of all the biggest games along with their release dates that have been announced at the E3 2017.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle



29 August 2017

Nintendo put on one of the biggest shows on E3 2017. In multitude of games from Mario campaign, the Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is the game that is the closest to release. With new gameplay, the game will feature the classic Mario format before jumping into a bigger Mario verse.

Marvel vs Capcom Infinite



19 September 2017

It is the latest edition in the Marvel and Capcom merger. Showcased at the Marvel press conference, the game will feature the two on two fighter system again between the Marvel characters and Capcom characters. The players will be able to use tag formations for different fight styles and sequences. This edition comes along with Infinity Stones feature which will give players abilities and strengths to fight against the opponent.

Assassin's Creed Origins



27 October 2017

Ubisoft brought back the Assassin’s Creed Origins with a bang. The game features the original two assassins. It is set in Egypt and it will also feature sea travel across the Mediterranean. Featuring the character Ba Yek, new fighting sequences and bow and arrow action will take back the Assassin’s Creed fans to the roots of what they love about the game.

Super Mario Odyssey



27 October 2017

Nintendo released the super catchy trailer of Mario Odyssey and fans can’t wait for it to come out already. The game features Mario’s cap “Cappie” as a character of its own which will enable Mario to jump into any object or character in the game and also use it as various weapons. The game has already excited a lot of fans who are looking forward to trying out Cappie and its powers.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus



27 October 2017

The sequel to the hit game Wolfenstein, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus has already created some controversy over its Nazi shooting agenda. The game boasts a storyline in which the Nazis have won and crossed over to the U.S. territory. The team is now responsible for taking down the invaders.

Crackdown 3



7 November 2017

Honing in on the classic Crackdown elements, Crackdown 3 has more volatile and destructive environments that the players can trigger and pass through. The game is one of Microsoft’s ultimate presentations this E3.

Need for Speed Payback



10 November 2017

Need for Speed Payback brings the ultimate racing game back with revised developments. New vehicles, dirt track racing and night mode are some of the improvements that the EA has made in this edition of the E3 2017.

Star Wars Battlefront 2



17 November 2017

The trailer has already become the most watched trailer from E3 2017. It is no surprise that the sequel to the Battlefront series is going to satisfy the gamer’s and Star Wars’ fans need to pursue on in their mission against the forces of evil and observe character development in the process as well.

Call of Duty: WW2



3 November 2017

Set in the gritty and seemingly real world of World War II, this Call of Duty edition will feature new scenarios and new gameplays for the gamers in which they can play to the strength of their character.

Far Cry 5



27 February 2018

Another game creating controversy is Far Cry 5. The game is going to be set in America where the villains will be gun

wielding locals that the players will have to shoot down. People were taken aback when they found out that the battleground for this Far Cry edition will be the land of the free.

Marvel's Spider Man



2018

PS4 gave all the fans a great treat when it introduced new Marvel’s Spider Man game. The game features new storylines, an updated Spider Man and it will be great to play post release of the Spider Man: Homecoming.

Anthem



2018

The game trailer gave the feel of a very Transformers kind of a fighting storyline in which the players will face a monster infested world while keeping their location of their base a secret.

Beyond Good and Evil 2



2018

A much anticipated and surprising sequel on E3 2017. The shock and amazement of people was amazing after it’s trailer release. The game will continue in the same universe and there will be more fun,, more characters and more fighting and strategizing sequences.

God of War [PS4]



2018

Another highly anticipated game. God of War will now pursue the story with a father son perspective. All the while, slaughtering and killing all the monsters that come their way. This time gamers will also explore the emotional side of parenthood through the game.

A Way Out



2018

A way Out is designed for split screen cooperative multiplayer. Gamers will play as two prisoners who escape from prison. There life stories and that lead to being imprisoned and on the run from the authorities will be played and lived by the gamers.

So here you are folks! This is a list of all the most popular games that have been showcased in the E3 2017.