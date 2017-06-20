Super Nintendo World Concept Art Revealed

Much of the Super Nintendo World concept art has made an appearance online and it is lending everybody a sneak peek into what Universal Studios has lined up for the eager beaver gamers in its repertoire. The United States will be the venue for the theme park for this Nintendo World.

Most of the images were posted by Gary Snyder on his Twitter account. The reconnaissance images show the Florida map which is going to be the site of the new theme park.

One of the famous E.T. rides will remain intact (maybe due to the influence of Steven Spielberg). Mario Kart and Simpsons not to mention other fun kids’ stuff will be present.

Woody Woodpecker’s Kids Zone includes within its purview the Curious George Play Area, Nuthouse Coaster, Fievel’s Playland and the Animal Actors Studio. There will be several places that will serve as attractions on the site.

Mushroom Kingdom will be one of the places of fun and funkiness. You enter through Peach’s Castle. The Super Mario Bros serve as the main feature of Mushroom Kingdom. There will be a Nintendo superstore somewhere in the mix.

An interactive gaming area will cater to the gamers. Even a pizzeria featuring Mario and Luigi’s pizzas will be available for the hungry crowd.

Then there is Kirby’s Kid’s Place. A wet and dry spot will feature in this copy of the game in real life. You can enter and leave the site via large emerald-colored pipes. A merry-go-round for the little tykes is also a built-in feature of this landscape.

Coming to Donkey Kong Island, this is an improvised land which takes as its inspiration the Donkey Kong Series of games. There will be a Kong Jungle Playground among the cool sites. An arboreal fort with Tarzan’s Treehouse is present as well.

Then there is a Monkey Mines Madness Coaster which is a roller coaster that will make leaps over holes in the ground. It will be an adventure worth going through for the sensation seekers.

Then comes Hyrule: Zelda’s Kingdom which seeks its source from the Legend of Zelda game series. It is being considered on a chance basis for the theme park.

A castle for Princess Zelda not to mention a magical tree and village will figure somewhere among the mix.

Delivering #video #game environs to the 'real world' is a much higher bar than "riding the movies." Universal & #Nintendo know this well. pic.twitter.com/6Hib7U331s— Gary Snyder (@thatsjustgary) June 17, 2017

Last but not least, Mario Kart Ride will be the best and coolest of features of the theme park. It will be a signature ride of the site. An exhilarating and scary ride, it will allow the participants to go through several Mario worlds. This ride will include holograms instead of 3D glasses. It may have within its context augmented reality glasses though.

It is a little too early to say what will feature within the to-be-constructed theme park and what will not. All we can do for now is keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best.