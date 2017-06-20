 
 

Glu Mobile And WWE Sign Deal For WWE Mobile Game

Mobile game developer Glu Mobile signs multi-year agreement with WWE.

Glu Mobile, known for mobile games like Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, and the WWE sign multi-year agreement to develop a mobile game featuring WWE superstars.

Currently being developed by the same studio as Glu’s largest sports franchise, Tap Sports Baseball, Glu’s WWE title will include simple, one-touch gameplay mechanics with deep meta game features.

The project will utilize the names and likenesses of many of the organization’s most popular legends including The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and Triple H, as well as current roster of fan-favorites such as John Cena, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

“As a leader in sports entertainment, WWE features an enormous universe of WWE Superstars and ever-evolving storylines,” said Chris Akhavan, Glu’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We can’t wait to translate the emotional connection WWE has with its audience into a mobile game that fans are going to love.”

“WWE fans are digitally-savvy and always looking for new content featuring their favorite Superstars,” said Casey Collins, WWE Executive Vice President, Consumer Products. “Glu’s previous successes in the casual sports genre make them the perfect developer to bring this project to life.”

Currently slated for global release in 2018, Glu will release additional information on the game’s development at a later date. 

