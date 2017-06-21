 
 

Amazon Prime Wardrobe Unveiled Ahead Of Prime Day 2017

Posted: Jun 21 2017, 12:51am CDT | by , in News | Latest Business News

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Amazon Prime Wardrobe Unveiled Ahead of Prime Day 2017
Credit: Amazon
 

A new service in the Prime membership makes shopping for fashion more convenient.

Amazon unveiled a new offering ahead of Prime Day 2017. Prime Wardrobe lets customers try fashion items before buying. Amazon Prime members can order clothes, shoes and accessories without any upfront payment. 

Don't Miss: This is How to Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

Customers have seven days to decide what to keep and which items to send back. Amazon offers a 10% discount if you keep three or four of the ordered items. In case a customers keeps five or more items, the discount rises to 20%.

There are over one million items eligible for Prime Wardrobe. The return process is made easy with a resealable box and an included pre-paid label. 

Amazon Prime Wardrobe is in beta right now. Amazon has not set a launch date yet. Interested Prime members can get notified on amazon.com when Prime Wardrobe launches.

Prime Wardrobe is the perfect offering for the Echo Look device. Amazon unveiled the fashion assistant in April.

Prime Wardrobe is going to take business away from fashion online shops and from fashion stores in the mall. Amazon Prime benefits just keep on growing. The next big event for Amazon Prime members is Prime Day next month.

Amazon is making big changes to Prime Day this year. Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be third annual Prime Day and it will be longest yet. Amazon told market place sellers in an email that Prime Day 2017 will be for the first time 30 hours long.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 begins at 6pm Pacific the day before the actual Prime Day, adding six more hours of sales. The early launch makes Prime Day 2017 more convenient to shop early for Prime members living on the east coast. The past two Prime Days kicked off midnight Eastern. 

The overwhelming success made Prime Day an annual event. Prime Day 2017 will be part of the Amazon Prime Day Week sales event. Like Black Friday, Amazon extends Prime Day to a whole week. Amazon revealed that Prime Day Week will be taking place in the second week of July.

At this point the 30 hour long Prime Day 2017 sale is only confirmed for the US. International Prime Day sales like the Amazon UK Prime Day might still stick to the 24 hour mode. 

Find out everything to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017 in our comprehensive guide. Read also our Prime Day 2017 deal predictions. Deal hunters will be able to use our The Tracker app to get notified when announced Prime Day 2017 deals go on sale. 

To benefit from the deals on Amazon Prime Day a Prime membership is required. The Amazon Prime membership is $99 per year and offers a wide range of services and perks. Besides free 2-day shipping, Prime offers video and music service among other things. There is a 30-Day free trial available on amazon.com

For students the Amazon Prime Membership free trial is 6 month long. After the trial, the student membership will upgrade to Amazon Prime for 50% off. Members can cancel anytime. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Walmart Back To School Sale Launched

Walmart Back To School Sale Launched

1 day ago, 11:45am CDT

Walmart Acquires Bonobos

Walmart Acquires Bonobos

4 days ago, 11:21am CDT

Amazon Buys Whole Foods

Amazon Buys Whole Foods

4 days ago, 9:04am CDT

Hitman Developer IO Interactive Becomes Independent

Hitman Developer IO Interactive Becomes Independent

4 days ago, 7:55am CDT

Watch: NASA’s New Solar Panels Roll out Like a Carpet

Watch: NASA’s New Solar Panels Roll out Like a Carpet

5 hours ago

How Cats Became Domestic? DNA Provides New Clues

How Cats Became Domesticated? DNA Provides New Clues

9 hours ago, 2:52pm CDT

Glu Mobile and WWE Sign Deal for WWE Mobile Game

Glu Mobile and WWE Sign Deal for WWE Mobile Game

16 hours ago, 8:12am CDT

A Treasure Trove of Weird Species Discovered in Australian Abyss

A Treasure Trove of Weird Deep Sea Creatures Discovered in Australian Abyss

16 hours ago, 8:07am CDT

Super Nintendo World Concept Art Revealed

Super Nintendo World Concept Art Revealed

17 hours ago, 7:44am CDT

E3 2017 Top 15 Games

E3 2017 Top 15 Games

17 hours ago, 7:32am CDT

Nintendo Switch Update Makes it Easy to Find Your Friends and Missing Joycons

Nintendo Switch Update Makes it Easy to Find Your Friends and Missing Joycons

18 hours ago, 6:13am CDT

Special Gives you a Free Google Home with a Pixel XL Purchase

Special Gives you a Free Google Home with a Pixel XL Purchase

19 hours ago, 5:50am CDT

Nintendo Switch Inventory Shows up at GameStop Stores

Nintendo Switch Inventory Shows up at GameStop Stores

19 hours ago, 5:46am CDT

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to Launch on August 26 in New York

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to Launch on August 26 in New York

19 hours ago, 5:43am CDT

Nintendo Switch Will Allow Kids to Code Their Own Games

Nintendo Switch Will Allow Kids to Code Their Own Games

19 hours ago, 5:35am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Latest Business News

Walmart Back To School Sale Launched

Walmart Back To School Sale Launched

1 day ago, 11:45am CDT

Walmart Acquires Bonobos

Walmart Acquires Bonobos

4 days ago, 11:21am CDT

Amazon Buys Whole Foods

Amazon Buys Whole Foods

4 days ago, 9:04am CDT

Hitman Developer IO Interactive Becomes Independent

Hitman Developer IO Interactive Becomes Independent

4 days ago, 7:55am CDT

More Latest Business News Stories




Latest News

Watch: NASA’s New Solar Panels Roll out Like a Carpet

Watch: NASA’s New Solar Panels Roll out Like a Carpet

5 hours ago

How Cats Became Domestic? DNA Provides New Clues

How Cats Became Domesticated? DNA Provides New Clues

9 hours ago, 2:52pm CDT

Glu Mobile and WWE Sign Deal for WWE Mobile Game

Glu Mobile and WWE Sign Deal for WWE Mobile Game

16 hours ago, 8:12am CDT

A Treasure Trove of Weird Species Discovered in Australian Abyss

A Treasure Trove of Weird Deep Sea Creatures Discovered in Australian Abyss

16 hours ago, 8:07am CDT

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook