Amazon Prime Wardrobe Unveiled Ahead of Prime Day 2017

Amazon unveiled a new offering ahead of Prime Day 2017. Prime Wardrobe lets customers try fashion items before buying. Amazon Prime members can order clothes, shoes and accessories without any upfront payment.

Customers have seven days to decide what to keep and which items to send back. Amazon offers a 10% discount if you keep three or four of the ordered items. In case a customers keeps five or more items, the discount rises to 20%.

There are over one million items eligible for Prime Wardrobe. The return process is made easy with a resealable box and an included pre-paid label.

Amazon Prime Wardrobe is in beta right now. Amazon has not set a launch date yet. Interested Prime members can get notified on amazon.com when Prime Wardrobe launches.

Prime Wardrobe is the perfect offering for the Echo Look device. Amazon unveiled the fashion assistant in April.

Prime Wardrobe is going to take business away from fashion online shops and from fashion stores in the mall. Amazon Prime benefits just keep on growing. The next big event for Amazon Prime members is Prime Day next month.

Amazon is making big changes to Prime Day this year. Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be third annual Prime Day and it will be longest yet. Amazon told market place sellers in an email that Prime Day 2017 will be for the first time 30 hours long.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 begins at 6pm Pacific the day before the actual Prime Day, adding six more hours of sales. The early launch makes Prime Day 2017 more convenient to shop early for Prime members living on the east coast. The past two Prime Days kicked off midnight Eastern.