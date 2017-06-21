Amazon Prime Wardrobe Unveiled Ahead of Prime Day 2017

A new service in the Prime membership makes shopping for fashion more convenient.
Amazon unveiled a new offering ahead of Prime Day 2017. Prime Wardrobe lets customers try fashion items before buying. Amazon Prime members can order clothes, shoes and accessories without any upfront payment.
Don't Miss: This is How to Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Customers have seven days to decide what to keep and which items to send back. Amazon offers a 10% discount if you keep three or four of the ordered items. In case a customers keeps five or more items, the discount rises to 20%.
There are over one million items eligible for Prime Wardrobe. The return process is made easy with a resealable box and an included pre-paid label.
Amazon Prime Wardrobe is in beta right now. Amazon has not set a launch date yet. Interested Prime members can get notified on amazon.com when Prime Wardrobe launches.
Prime Wardrobe is the perfect offering for the Echo Look device. Amazon unveiled the fashion assistant in April.
Prime Wardrobe is going to take business away from fashion online shops and from fashion stores in the mall. Amazon Prime benefits just keep on growing. The next big event for Amazon Prime members is Prime Day next month.
Amazon is making big changes to Prime Day this year. Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be third annual Prime Day and it will be longest yet. Amazon told market place sellers in an email that Prime Day 2017 will be for the first time 30 hours long.
The Amazon Prime Day 2017 begins at 6pm Pacific the day before the actual Prime Day, adding six more hours of sales. The early launch makes Prime Day 2017 more convenient to shop early for Prime members living on the east coast. The past two Prime Days kicked off midnight Eastern.
The overwhelming success made Prime Day an annual event. Prime Day 2017 will be part of the Amazon Prime Day Week sales event. Like Black Friday, Amazon extends Prime Day to a whole week. Amazon revealed that Prime Day Week will be taking place in the second week of July.
At this point the 30 hour long Prime Day 2017 sale is only confirmed for the US. International Prime Day sales like the Amazon UK Prime Day might still stick to the 24 hour mode.
Find out everything to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017 in our comprehensive guide. Read also our Prime Day 2017 deal predictions. Deal hunters will be able to use our The Tracker app to get notified when announced Prime Day 2017 deals go on sale.
To benefit from the deals on Amazon Prime Day a Prime membership is required. The Amazon Prime membership is $99 per year and offers a wide range of services and perks. Besides free 2-day shipping, Prime offers video and music service among other things. There is a 30-Day free trial available on amazon.com.
For students the Amazon Prime Membership free trial is 6 month long. After the trial, the student membership will upgrade to Amazon Prime for 50% off. Members can cancel anytime.