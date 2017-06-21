 
 

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives At GameStop Stores

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores
Over 500 GameStop stores have the Nintendo Switch in stock.

As reported on Tuesday, GameStop stores started to receive new Nintendo Switch stock at their stores. On Wednesday the number of stores with Nintendo Switch in stock rose by 400%. There are now about 500 GameStop stores flagged to have the Nintendo Switch in stock according to iStockNow's Nintendo Switch tracking.

GameStop operates 4,400 stores in the United States. More than 10% of the stores have the Nintendo Switch available. Customers can either visit their local GameStop store, call the store or check the list of GameStop locations on iStockNow. There are especially many GameStop stores in California with Switch stock

Last week GameStop released four new Nintendo Switch bundles online starting at $399.99. One of these Switch bundles is still available online at gamestop.com

The Switch availability at Walmart and Target stores has dropped by several hundred stores compared to yesterday. This means that mostly GameStop got new Switch inventory.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online in the coming days, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at major retailers. We are in the process of releasing a new major update that will also bring deals tracking for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2017.

Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch bundle valued at $500. The bundle includes a Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 2 Nintendo Pro controller.

The next big Nintendo Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Still coming in June is the Zelda DLC Pack 1 titled The Master Trials. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

