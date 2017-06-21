Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

As reported on Tuesday, GameStop stores started to receive new Nintendo Switch stock at their stores. On Wednesday the number of stores with Nintendo Switch in stock rose by 400%. There are now about 500 GameStop stores flagged to have the Nintendo Switch in stock according to iStockNow's Nintendo Switch tracking.

GameStop operates 4,400 stores in the United States. More than 10% of the stores have the Nintendo Switch available. Customers can either visit their local GameStop store, call the store or check the list of GameStop locations on iStockNow. There are especially many GameStop stores in California with Switch stock

Last week GameStop released four new Nintendo Switch bundles online starting at $399.99. One of these Switch bundles is still available online at gamestop.com.

The Switch availability at Walmart and Target stores has dropped by several hundred stores compared to yesterday. This means that mostly GameStop got new Switch inventory.

