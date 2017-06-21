Nintendo Switch to Get Death Squared on July 13

Death Squared appears to be a wonderful game and it is coming to the eShop on July 13th. Nintendo Switch will have this co-op game which targets strategic and desperate multiplayer gameplay. Novel puzzles can also be solved which are not available in case of other games.

This game is already available on PS4, PC and Xbox One. Those who have a Nintendo Switch will be able to avail this opportunity soon too. The price tag of the game is almost $20.

The game consists of cuboid mates that are led through a nefarious science lab where trouble lies waiting in ambush. Finding one’s way through this trap of sorts is an art in itself.

Players have to develop excellent communication skills and be able to solve problems in order to find their way out of the puzzle. The game gives ample chances of adjusting to new rules which it keeps introducing.

Each cuboid robot must find its way along a path that has dangerous spears, lasers that can zap and various other insidious traps. A single wrong turn can mean death for the team of cuboids.

As a cooperative game, Death Squared comes to you courtesy of SMG Studios. With every false step, Death Squared also gives the players the chance to learn from their mistakes.

There are many player levels available on the platform. This game is gold and waiting for it will be hard for many gamers who just can’t wait to get started on some serious gameplaying.