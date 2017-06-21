Nintendo Switch Play Together Events Will Start Across Canada on June 25

It seems like a way of spreading news about Nintendo. Nintendo Canada is to hold Play Together demonstration events all over the nation. The major cities where such programs will take place are: Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. Among the games that will be tested by fans are: Arms, Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8.

Some of the other cities that will hold related events are: Surrey, Calgary and Levis. About seven days ago, Nintendo offered Canadians a chance to try Super Mario Odyssey in Ontario and British Columbia.

Nintendo Switch has been selling like hotcakes recently. The Japanese behemoth Nintendo put up quite a show at the E3 2017. Nintendo is currently busy tinkering away at a Pokemon title.

Also it is working on the game Metroid Prime 4. All sorts of gamers and their families are invited to the series of events that Nintendo Canada has planned in the future.

Besides the games mentioned in the previous paragraph, 1-2-Switch and Snipperclips – “Cut It Out, Together!” are also cool and funky games that will feature at the series of events.

There will also be many giveaways. These exist in the competitive play zone. Gamers can play against their immediate family members or a Nintendo fan if they prefer. It will all take place in a spirit of sportsmanship without any “winner takes it all” mentality.

There will also be prize packs for many who excel at the games. The fun factor will be taken to a whole new level at the series of events which is good news indeed.

Complete schedule of the Nintendo Switch Play Together events is given below:

June 25 Vancouver, BC Greek Day on Broadway

July 1 Surrey, BC Canada Day Celebrations [Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre]

July 1 - 3 Toronto, ON Redpath Waterfront Festival

July 7 - 9 Montreal, QC Montreal Comiccon+

July 7 - 16 Calgary, AB Calgary Stampede+

July 15 - 23 Montreal, QC Mondial des Jeux+

Aug 2 - 6 Lévis, QC Festivent Ville de Lévis+

Aug 11 - 13 Montreal, QC La Ronde+

Aug 18 - Sept 4 Toronto, ON Canadian National Exhibition (CNE)+

Aug 19 - Sept 4 Vancouver, BC Pacific National Exhibition (PNE)+