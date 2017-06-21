 
 

Apple Has A Massive Team To Hunt Down Leakers

Posted: Jun 21 2017, 5:31am CDT

 

Leakers flush parts down the toilet and hide them in bras

Apple is the most valuable company in the world and as such, rumors about products that are coming are rampant. While these rumors are cool to hear for most of us, they can cause real problems for Apple. Part of the issue is that rumors at times get fans in a frenzy for this feature or that and then if the device turns up minus that feature, people get angry.

Another problem for Apple is that rumors of features coming next generation products can affect sales of current generation products, Apple has alleged this happened with the current iPhone 7 with rumors of the iPhone 8 running rampant. One of the biggest sources of leaks about upcoming products Apple has to contend with is the supply chain.

To combat these leaks Apple has a Global Security team that works to keep information about upcoming products a secret and to find the people who leak details. CNBC reports that this team has former agents of the NSA, FBI, and the Secret Service among its ranks. Reports indicate that Apple and its manufacturing partners screen 2.7 million people daily.

These supply chain workers make little money and leaking components can significantly pad their checks. Some of the ways that people smuggle parts out of these supply chain factories include flushing parts down the sewage system and parts have been smuggled out hidden in bras.

Word is that Apple often embeds part of its security team into product teams to prevent leaks. Apple also reportedly searched for a mole on campus for three years before finding the person leaking details.

