First Look at Jaguar E-Pace SUV

On the 13th of July, Jaguar will be launching its E-Pace SUV which is quite an improvement over the erstwhile F-Pace. But today, Jaguar has officially introduced its new compact performance SUV, the Jaguar E-PACE.

"The combination of sports car looks with Jaguar performance will ensure that the E-PACE stands out. Every Jaguar is designed to excite the senses, and we think E-PACE will do just that, albeit with its own individual character," said Ian Callum, Jaguar's director of design.

Jaguar is in its glory days as far as being a cool muscle car maker is concerned. It has recently seen a growth spurt in the sales of its cars. From 2016 to 2017, it showed an 83% increase in sales on a worldwide level. This was due to the F-Pace which lent Jaguar quite a fillip.

As for the more compact E-Pace, it will compete with BMW X1 and Audi Q3. It is hoped that it will far outdo its cousin’s success record.

The market lies wide open. Yearly sales of the X1 shot up by 47% during the first half of this year.

Over 113,367 units were sold. The previous year, Audi manufactured over 230,000 units of the Q3. The E-Pace will cost less than 30,000 pounds. It is on a par with the Land Rover Discovery Sport and the Range Rover Evoque.

It will thus have front wheel drive or a four wheel drive depending on the Jaguar head honchos’ moods. Also a six speed manual shift or eight speed auto gearbox will be available in this vehicle.

The automobile will be powered by a 2 liter four cylinder petrol and diesel engine. The E-Pace could also be the first Jaguar baby to possess a novel hybrid powertrain in the works.

A mild hybrid setup would probably look good in this car. Jaguar has made a gentleman’s promise regarding the hallmark characteristics of this car to be of the kind expected from the great company. It will be a special sports car that will outdo all other sports cars.