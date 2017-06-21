Apple iPhone 8 Case Leaks Support Previous Leaks

Another day and more leaks from the Apple supply chain have surfaced showing what the iPhone 8 is supposed to look like. Forbes says that the source of these leaks has a history of being accurate. These leaks aren't of components from an Apple partner, instead they are from an accessory maker who builds cases for the iPhone.

The original source of the leak according to Forbes is called MobileFun and the cases are pictured on iPhone 8 devices. I would assume all of these leaked images are renderings. What you see is a smartphone that looks exactly as you would expect from the screen protector leak that turned up yesterday.

The alleged iPhone 8 smartphone in the images has the black area at the top of the screen that hides cameras and sensors. There is no physical home button on the device, Apple is said to have sorted out how to make the fingerprint scanner work under the glass.

We see very thin beels making for an iPhone that is almost all screen. The rear cameras are vertically stacked, matching with all the older rumors. All of the cases in the images are from a maker called Olixar. I have to wonder if Apple will offer advanced information on future products to the company after leaks of this magnitude.

The cases include the Olixar ExoShield Tough Snap-On iPhone 8 case in clear and crystal clear. The Olixar X-Duo iPhone 8 Case in gold, jet black, metallic gray, and carbon fiber silver. The last case is the Olixar X-Tri Full Cover iPhone 8 case in black, red, and rose gold.