 
 

Apple IPhone 8 Case Leaks Support Previous Leaks

Posted: Jun 21 2017, 5:53am CDT | by , in Rumors | Apple

 

Apple iPhone 8 Case Leaks Support Previous Leaks

Gallery

2 images
Apple iPhone 8 Case Leaks Support Previous Leaks
Apple iPhone 8 Case Leaks Support Previous Leaks
 

Leaked cases are seen on alleged iPhone 8 smartphones

Another day and more leaks from the Apple supply chain have surfaced showing what the iPhone 8 is supposed to look like. Forbes says that the source of these leaks has a history of being accurate. These leaks aren't of components from an Apple partner, instead they are from an accessory maker who builds cases for the iPhone.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in Stock Online

The original source of the leak according to Forbes is called MobileFun and the cases are pictured on iPhone 8 devices. I would assume all of these leaked images are renderings. What you see is a smartphone that looks exactly as you would expect from the screen protector leak that turned up yesterday.

The alleged iPhone 8 smartphone in the images has the black area at the top of the screen that hides cameras and sensors. There is no physical home button on the device, Apple is said to have sorted out how to make the fingerprint scanner work under the glass.

We see very thin beels making for an iPhone that is almost all screen. The rear cameras are vertically stacked, matching with all the older rumors. All of the cases in the images are from a maker called Olixar. I have to wonder if Apple will offer advanced information on future products to the company after leaks of this magnitude.

The cases include the Olixar ExoShield Tough Snap-On iPhone 8 case in clear and crystal clear. The Olixar X-Duo iPhone 8 Case in gold, jet black, metallic gray, and carbon fiber silver. The last case is the Olixar X-Tri Full Cover iPhone 8 case in black, red, and rose gold.

Gallery

2 images
Apple iPhone 8 Case Leaks Support Previous Leaks
Apple iPhone 8 Case Leaks Support Previous Leaks

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Apple Has a Massive Team to Hunt Down Leakers

Apple Has a Massive Team to Hunt Down Leakers

21 minutes ago

iPhone 8 Screen Protector Leaks

iPhone 8 Screen Protector Leaks

1 day ago, 5:25am CDT

You can install iOS 11 Beta OTA update without a developers account

You can install iOS 11 Beta OTA update without a developers account

2 days ago, 11:23am CDT

Drag and drop feature in iOS 11 is available for for iPhone too

Drag and drop feature in iOS 11 is available for for iPhone too

2 days ago, 11:16am CDT

First Look at Jaguar E-Pace SUV

First Look at Jaguar E-Pace SUV

4 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Gets Cave Story+ Limited Special Physical Edition

Nintendo Switch Gets Cave Story+ Limited Special Physical Edition

31 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Play Together Events Will Start Across Canada on June 25

Nintendo Switch Play Together Events Will Start Across Canada on June 25

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch to Get Death Squared on July 13

Nintendo Switch to Get Death Squared on July 13

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

4 hours ago

Amazon Prime Wardrobe Unveiled Ahead of Prime Day 2017

Amazon Prime Wardrobe Unveiled Ahead of Prime Day 2017

5 hours ago

Watch: NASA’s New Solar Panels Roll out Like a Carpet

Watch: NASA’s New Solar Panels Roll out Like a Carpet

10 hours ago

How Cats Became Domestic? DNA Provides New Clues

How Cats Became Domesticated? DNA Provides New Clues

15 hours ago, 2:52pm CDT

Glu Mobile and WWE Sign Deal for WWE Mobile Game

Glu Mobile and WWE Sign Deal for WWE Mobile Game

21 hours ago, 8:12am CDT

A Treasure Trove of Weird Species Discovered in Australian Abyss

A Treasure Trove of Weird Deep Sea Creatures Discovered in Australian Abyss

21 hours ago, 8:07am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

 
Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Apple

Apple Has a Massive Team to Hunt Down Leakers

Apple Has a Massive Team to Hunt Down Leakers

21 minutes ago

iPhone 8 Screen Protector Leaks

iPhone 8 Screen Protector Leaks

1 day ago, 5:25am CDT

You can install iOS 11 Beta OTA update without a developers account

You can install iOS 11 Beta OTA update without a developers account

2 days ago, 11:23am CDT

Drag and drop feature in iOS 11 is available for for iPhone too

Drag and drop feature in iOS 11 is available for for iPhone too

2 days ago, 11:16am CDT

More Apple Stories




Latest News

First Look at Jaguar E-Pace SUV

First Look at Jaguar E-Pace SUV

4 minutes ago

Apple Has a Massive Team to Hunt Down Leakers

Apple Has a Massive Team to Hunt Down Leakers

21 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Gets Cave Story+ Limited Special Physical Edition

Nintendo Switch Gets Cave Story+ Limited Special Physical Edition

31 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Play Together Events Will Start Across Canada on June 25

Nintendo Switch Play Together Events Will Start Across Canada on June 25

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook