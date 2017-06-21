 
 

Nintendo Switch First HDMI Hub Launches On Kickstarter

Posted: Jun 21 2017, 7:47am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch First HDMI Hub Launches on Kickstarter
  • Mini Nintendo Switch Dock being Funded on Kickstarter

Gallery

6 images
Nintendo Switch First HDMI Hub Launches on Kickstarter
Nintendo Switch First HDMI Hub Launches on Kickstarter
Nintendo Switch First HDMI Hub Launches on Kickstarter
 

Check out this pocket sized Switch-Con dock for Nintendo Switch on Kickstarter.

Many people are anxious regarding their Nintendo Switch dock. They think that the screen is not suitable or it doesn’t fit in with the room’s beauty standards.

Download: The Tracker App Notifies You when a Hot Product is in Stock

Kickstarter has a mini Nintendo Switch dock for these people. Their worrying days are definitely over. Switch-Con is still in the evolutionary stages though. Its major objective is to do away with the polymer box that gets in the way.

Instead there is a smooth and streamlined HDMI hub. This is compatible with the Nintendo Switch. It has greater portability and can be employed with greater facilitation. 

Also overheating will be a thing of the past. The Switch-Con is a pocket-sized Nintendo Switch dock and USB port. It supports both Samsung S8 and S8+ and also facilitates the New MacBook.

The remaining amount of cash that is needed to launch this device is just $5000. The HDMI can be a virtual life-saving device in case of video presentations that need to be delivered in a hurry.

The plot production drive has already begun in earnest on Kickstarter. Hooking up with a Chinese company, novel technology will make the new dock a possibility soon. It is just a bit of effort to provide better and more compact technology to users.

Gallery

6 images
Nintendo Switch First HDMI Hub Launches on Kickstarter
Nintendo Switch First HDMI Hub Launches on Kickstarter
Nintendo Switch First HDMI Hub Launches on Kickstarter

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

More EA Games Coming to Nintendo Switch

More EA Games Coming to Nintendo Switch

48 minutes ago

Mayflash GameCube Controller Adapter Now Works With Nintendo Switch

Mayflash GameCube Controller Adapter Now Works With Nintendo Switch

52 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Gets Cave Story+ Limited Special Physical Edition

Nintendo Switch Gets Cave Story+ Limited Special Physical Edition

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Play Together Events Will Start Across Canada on June 25

Nintendo Switch Play Together Events Will Start Across Canada on June 25

3 hours ago

Tesla Hires New Head of AI as Autopilot Software Head Chris Lattner Leaves

Tesla Hires New Head of AI as Autopilot Software Head Chris Lattner Leaves

25 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Drone Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Drone Deals

57 minutes ago

Mountain Lions Fear Humans, Run Away If They Even Hear Human Voice, Study Finds

Mountain Lions Fear Humans, Run Away If They Even Hear Human Voice, Study Finds

2 hours ago

Apple iPhone 8 Case Leaks Support Previous Leaks

Apple iPhone 8 Case Leaks Support Previous Leaks

2 hours ago

First Look at Jaguar E-Pace SUV

First Look at Jaguar E-Pace SUV

2 hours ago

Apple Has a Massive Team to Hunt Down Leakers

Apple Has a Massive Team to Hunt Down Leakers

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch to Get Death Squared on July 13

Nintendo Switch to Get Death Squared on July 13

4 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

6 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

7 hours ago

Amazon Prime Wardrobe Unveiled Ahead of Prime Day 2017

Amazon Prime Wardrobe Unveiled Ahead of Prime Day 2017

7 hours ago

Watch: NASA’s New Solar Panels Roll out Like a Carpet

Watch: NASA’s New Solar Panels Roll out Like a Carpet

13 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

 
Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Technology News

More EA Games Coming to Nintendo Switch

More EA Games Coming to Nintendo Switch

48 minutes ago

Mayflash GameCube Controller Adapter Now Works With Nintendo Switch

Mayflash GameCube Controller Adapter Now Works With Nintendo Switch

52 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Gets Cave Story+ Limited Special Physical Edition

Nintendo Switch Gets Cave Story+ Limited Special Physical Edition

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Play Together Events Will Start Across Canada on June 25

Nintendo Switch Play Together Events Will Start Across Canada on June 25

3 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Tesla Hires New Head of AI as Autopilot Software Head Chris Lattner Leaves

Tesla Hires New Head of AI as Autopilot Software Head Chris Lattner Leaves

25 minutes ago

More EA Games Coming to Nintendo Switch

More EA Games Coming to Nintendo Switch

48 minutes ago

Mayflash GameCube Controller Adapter Now Works With Nintendo Switch

Mayflash GameCube Controller Adapter Now Works With Nintendo Switch

52 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Drone Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Drone Deals

57 minutes ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook