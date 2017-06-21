Nintendo Switch First HDMI Hub Launches on Kickstarter

Check out this pocket sized Switch-Con dock for Nintendo Switch on Kickstarter.
Many people are anxious regarding their Nintendo Switch dock. They think that the screen is not suitable or it doesn’t fit in with the room’s beauty standards.
Kickstarter has a mini Nintendo Switch dock for these people. Their worrying days are definitely over. Switch-Con is still in the evolutionary stages though. Its major objective is to do away with the polymer box that gets in the way.
Instead there is a smooth and streamlined HDMI hub. This is compatible with the Nintendo Switch. It has greater portability and can be employed with greater facilitation.
Also overheating will be a thing of the past. The Switch-Con is a pocket-sized Nintendo Switch dock and USB port. It supports both Samsung S8 and S8+ and also facilitates the New MacBook.
The remaining amount of cash that is needed to launch this device is just $5000. The HDMI can be a virtual life-saving device in case of video presentations that need to be delivered in a hurry.
The plot production drive has already begun in earnest on Kickstarter. Hooking up with a Chinese company, novel technology will make the new dock a possibility soon. It is just a bit of effort to provide better and more compact technology to users.