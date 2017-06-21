Amazon Prime Day 2017 Drone Deals

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 is scheduled for the second week of July. Besides deals on TVs, toys, shoes, deals on drones will be popular with customers. Drones continue to be popular with consumers, especially in the summer time. Prime Day has perfect timing to get a drone on a budget in time for an action packed summer vacation.

Amazon lists all deals on drones on this special drone page on amazon.com. Amazon offers a wide range of drones. Customers can find toy drones for kids as well as hobby and professional drones from brands like DJI and Yuneec.

The latest trend in drones besides 4K video recording are foldable drones. The DJI Mavic Pro has folding arms, enabling users to transport this professional drone in a small bag. The DJI Mavic Pro folds down as small as a bottle of water.

The new DJI Spark mini drone takes the complexity out of operating a drone and make great videos. A popular drone in the entry level segment is the Cheerwing Syma X5SW-V3 FPV, selling for $54.98.

Discover all Prime Day 2017 drone deals on amazon.com, once the deals go live.

Amazon is making big changes to Prime Day this year. Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be third annual Prime Day and it will be longest yet. Amazon told market place sellers in an email that Prime Day 2017 will be for the first time 30 hours long.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 begins at 6pm Pacific the day before the actual Prime Day, adding six more hours of sales. The early launch makes Prime Day 2017 more convenient to shop early for Prime members living on the east coast. The past two Prime Days kicked off midnight Eastern.