Mayflash GameCube Controller Adapter Now Works With Nintendo Switch

For those with a Nintendo Switch, to be able to play games with a GameCube controller is a tall order. Yet the experts have even managed this feat by now.

While the controller is not supported on the device, the clever guy worked his way through the loopholes in the technology to accomplish the seemingly impossible task. The adapter needed to be able to do this is the GameCube adapter from Mayflash. These sell for just $18 each on Amazon.

Some of the firmware needs to be renewed in order for this tall order to be a possibility. The Mayflash adapter is to be employed in synch with a WiiU or a PC.

The adapter needs to be hooked up with your PC for this specific purpose. The Nintendo Switch also needs to be updated for this to be a real occurrence. The firmware for this is version 3.0.

Once you have got all this in order, you will need to switch your device into PC mode. Now finally you may play to your heart’s content. However, you have been warned.

The controller doesn’t work on all games with such facilitation. Breath of the Wild is especially one game which does not run with this controller. Yet all in all, the development of this controller seems to have been a move that has been welcomed by gamers everywhere.