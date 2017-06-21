 
 

Mayflash GameCube Controller Adapter Now Works With Nintendo Switch

Posted: Jun 21 2017, 7:55am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Mayflash GameCube Controller Adapter Now Works With Nintendo Switch
 

Mayflash GameCube Controller Adapter is Now Compatible with the Nintendo Switch

For those with a Nintendo Switch, to be able to play games with a GameCube controller is a tall order. Yet the experts have even managed this feat by now.

Don't Miss: Buy Nintendo Switch Now Online at GameStop

While the controller is not supported on the device, the clever guy worked his way through the loopholes in the technology to accomplish the seemingly impossible task. The adapter needed to be able to do this is the GameCube adapter from Mayflash. These sell for just $18 each on Amazon

Some of the firmware needs to be renewed in order for this tall order to be a possibility. The Mayflash adapter is to be employed in synch with a WiiU or a PC.

The adapter needs to be hooked up with your PC for this specific purpose. The Nintendo Switch also needs to be updated for this to be a real occurrence. The firmware for this is version 3.0.

Once you have got all this in order, you will need to switch your device into PC mode. Now finally you may play to your heart’s content. However, you have been warned.

The controller doesn’t work on all games with such facilitation. Breath of the Wild is especially one game which does not run with this controller. Yet all in all, the development of this controller seems to have been a move that has been welcomed by gamers everywhere.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

More EA Games Coming to Nintendo Switch

More EA Games Coming to Nintendo Switch

56 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch First HDMI Hub Launches on Kickstarter

Nintendo Switch First HDMI Hub Launches on Kickstarter

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Gets Cave Story+ Limited Special Physical Edition

Nintendo Switch Gets Cave Story+ Limited Special Physical Edition

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Play Together Events Will Start Across Canada on June 25

Nintendo Switch Play Together Events Will Start Across Canada on June 25

4 hours ago

Europe’s PLATO Spacecraft will Hunt for Earth-like Planets

Europe’s PLATO Spacecraft will Hunt for Earth-like Planets

7 minutes ago

Tesla Hires New Head of AI as Autopilot Software Head Chris Lattner Leaves

Tesla Hires New Head of AI as Autopilot Software Head Chris Lattner Leaves

33 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Drone Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Drone Deals

1 hour ago

Mountain Lions Fear Humans, Run Away If They Even Hear Human Voice, Study Finds

Mountain Lions Fear Humans, Run Away If They Even Hear Human Voice, Study Finds

2 hours ago

Apple iPhone 8 Case Leaks Support Previous Leaks

Apple iPhone 8 Case Leaks Support Previous Leaks

3 hours ago

First Look at Jaguar E-Pace SUV

First Look at Jaguar E-Pace SUV

3 hours ago

Apple Has a Massive Team to Hunt Down Leakers

Apple Has a Massive Team to Hunt Down Leakers

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch to Get Death Squared on July 13

Nintendo Switch to Get Death Squared on July 13

4 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

6 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

7 hours ago

Amazon Prime Wardrobe Unveiled Ahead of Prime Day 2017

Amazon Prime Wardrobe Unveiled Ahead of Prime Day 2017

8 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

 
Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Technology News

More EA Games Coming to Nintendo Switch

More EA Games Coming to Nintendo Switch

56 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch First HDMI Hub Launches on Kickstarter

Nintendo Switch First HDMI Hub Launches on Kickstarter

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Gets Cave Story+ Limited Special Physical Edition

Nintendo Switch Gets Cave Story+ Limited Special Physical Edition

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Play Together Events Will Start Across Canada on June 25

Nintendo Switch Play Together Events Will Start Across Canada on June 25

4 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Europe’s PLATO Spacecraft will Hunt for Earth-like Planets

Europe’s PLATO Spacecraft will Hunt for Earth-like Planets

7 minutes ago

Tesla Hires New Head of AI as Autopilot Software Head Chris Lattner Leaves

Tesla Hires New Head of AI as Autopilot Software Head Chris Lattner Leaves

33 minutes ago

More EA Games Coming to Nintendo Switch

More EA Games Coming to Nintendo Switch

56 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Drone Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Drone Deals

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook