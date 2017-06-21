More EA Games Coming to Nintendo Switch

EA introduced a series of game this E3 2017. FIFA 18 is one of the biggest games that came from the game developers. EA’s Executive VP of Global Marketing, Laura Miele noted that FIFA is such a game that is known worldwide. It is one of the most extensively played and bought games throughout the world.

So, gamers and football fans were excited to get an updated version of FIFA 18, especially on Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Switch is one of the leading gaming consoles that have come out this year.

Nintendo Switch has already sold record units and there is an increasing demand for it. Miele noted that Nintendo Switch is a smart choice for the game because of it portability.

It opens a whole new dimension for player, ‘gaming on the go’. Miele told GameIndustry in a recent interview that Nintendo Switch is a perfect console for their games. While Nintendo Switch software has no effect on the game’s performance, it plays a part in approaching a major gaming population.

FIFA 18 is not the only game that EA might be bringing to Nintendo Switch. Miele said that they will be bringing more games for Nintendo Switch. It will be a collection that will impress most fans.

They are figuring out how to make their games more player centric. Miele said that they have been running the “game as a service” strategy. They offered token, updates and special features when the gamers bought them.

Miele said that they found out that it ended up losing more gamers than make a permanent gaming fan. So, they did some revisions to make the game more approachable to gamers. With Star Wars Battlefront 2, they will be offering the updates for free.

Moreover, getting more game on Nintendo Switch is also dependent on their player friendly approach. Miele said that they have to think about what game will be suitable to put on a portable player.

It is usually not the console that matters, it is the player. How a player plays a game, where and when is what determines the game’s success. So Miele was adamant that once these decisions have been made, the gamers will be introduced as soon as possible.