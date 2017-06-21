 
 

Tesla Hires New Head Of AI As Autopilot Software Head Chris Lattner Leaves

Posted: Jun 21 2017, 8:22am CDT

 

Credit: Getty Images
  • Tesla Makes Personnel Changes as Lattner Steps out and Karpathy Jumps in
 

Tesla Head of Computer Division Chris Lattner leaves the job to be replaced by Stanford tech genius Andrej Karpathy for the Autopilot and Al project

Tesla has been perfecting the Autopilot Vision. Elon Musk believes in bringing in the best talent to make the best of what they have and improve on it.

This might often require a need for the project heads and workers to stay ahead of the tide and keep developing the project. This kind of work not only requires skill and hard work but also foresight and intuition.

In such circumstances, any person who wants the project to keep moving ahead would realize that they are not a perfect match for the job. They will step down and let a person who can develop the project further, take over.

This was the case  David Nistér. Nistérwas originally attached to the Tesla Autopilot Vision project but left. He went on to make high-definition maps at Nvidia.

Nistér was replaced by the creator of the Swift programming language from Apple, Chris Lattner, to lead the Tesla Autopilot software team. In a recent tweet, Lattner announced that he and Tesla did not turn out to be a good fit.

He has left the project and taking over for him at the post is Andrej Karpathy. Karpathy is a PhD holder from Stanford University and he had already been working on a non-profit Tesla project called OpenAl.

Karpathy has a special interest in demonstrating the role of deep thought into the working mechanism of imaging. His dissertation was based on this very topic.

He comes out as a perfect fit for the job as he has already been working with Tesla on a similar project. His OpenAl project included using neural impulses to derive motion activity which will be operational in giving directions and advanced function for the Autopilot Vision.

