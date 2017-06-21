 
 

Europe’s PLATO Spacecraft Will Hunt For Earth-like Planets

Posted: Jun 21 2017, 8:48am CDT | by , Updated: Jun 21 2017, 8:55am CDT, in News | Latest Science News

 

Europe’s PLATO Spacecraft will Hunt for Earth-like Planets
Europe's largest exoplanet research mission, PLATO. Credit: ESA
 

The launch of mission is scheduled for 2026

An unmanned spacecraft designed to search for habitable planets will be launched into space by the end of 2026. European Space Agency has announced the official adoption of the mission on June 20. 

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

There has been a lot of talk and excitement over many Earth-like planets discovered recently by Kepler spacecraft. PLATO, the largest European exoplanet research mission, is aiming to discover more potential exoplanet candidates that orbit around their host stars' habitable zone and have Earth-like atmosphere.

The spacecraft is carrying several small yet powerful telescopes. By using the telescopes, PLATO will survey half the sky for at least four years and will study about a million stars with exquisite precision.

“Using observations of stellar vibrations, PLATO will for the first time fully characterize these stars and their planets with regard to mass, radius, and age", said Prof. Dr. Laurent Gizon, head of the PLATO Data Center. "This will revolutionize the study of the evolution of exoplanets and their host stars. The ultimate goal of the mission is to find an Earth-twin.”

Gizon adds. “We are very pleased that PLATO has reached adoption and that the mission is now moving forward into its next decisive phase.”

The mission was selected by an expert panel in 2014. The name PLATO is an acronym that stands for PLAnetary Transits and Oscillations of stars. It is equipped with not one but a bunch of 26 telescopes, making it possible to gaze at very large area of sky at once. Each telescope is 12 centimeters in diameter. The mission’s launch was originally scheduled for 2024 but now it has been pushed back to 2026.

PLATO will measure the vibrations of stars to determine the sizes, masses, and ages of the planetary systems it finds and thus offer a better understanding of a system as a whole.

"With this concept and the high precision of the instrument we will find rocky planets orbiting sun like stars and will be able to characterize them accurately.” Prof. Dr. Heike Rauer from German Aerospace Center (DLR) in Berlin, who is the Principal Investigator of the mission said.

Over the past 20 years, thousands planetary systems have been discovered. But almost all of these systems differ significantly from our Solar System. PLATO firmly will establish whether systems like our own Solar System exist. If yes then how common they are in our galaxy.

 

 

 

 

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Mountain Lions Fear Humans, Run Away If They Even Hear Human Voice, Study Finds

Mountain Lions Fear Humans, Run Away If They Even Hear Human Voice, Study Finds

2 hours ago

Watch: NASA’s New Solar Panels Roll out Like a Carpet

Watch: NASA’s New Solar Panels Roll out Like a Carpet

13 hours ago

How Cats Became Domestic? DNA Provides New Clues

How Cats Became Domesticated? DNA Provides New Clues

18 hours ago, 2:52pm CDT

A Treasure Trove of Weird Species Discovered in Australian Abyss

A Treasure Trove of Weird Deep Sea Creatures Discovered in Australian Abyss

1 day ago, 8:07am CDT

Tesla Hires New Head of AI as Autopilot Software Head Chris Lattner Leaves

Tesla Hires New Head of AI as Autopilot Software Head Chris Lattner Leaves

33 minutes ago

More EA Games Coming to Nintendo Switch

More EA Games Coming to Nintendo Switch

55 minutes ago

Mayflash GameCube Controller Adapter Now Works With Nintendo Switch

Mayflash GameCube Controller Adapter Now Works With Nintendo Switch

59 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Drone Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Drone Deals

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch First HDMI Hub Launches on Kickstarter

Nintendo Switch First HDMI Hub Launches on Kickstarter

1 hour ago

Apple iPhone 8 Case Leaks Support Previous Leaks

Apple iPhone 8 Case Leaks Support Previous Leaks

3 hours ago

First Look at Jaguar E-Pace SUV

First Look at Jaguar E-Pace SUV

3 hours ago

Apple Has a Massive Team to Hunt Down Leakers

Apple Has a Massive Team to Hunt Down Leakers

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Gets Cave Story+ Limited Special Physical Edition

Nintendo Switch Gets Cave Story+ Limited Special Physical Edition

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Play Together Events Will Start Across Canada on June 25

Nintendo Switch Play Together Events Will Start Across Canada on June 25

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch to Get Death Squared on July 13

Nintendo Switch to Get Death Squared on July 13

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

 
Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Latest Science News

Mountain Lions Fear Humans, Run Away If They Even Hear Human Voice, Study Finds

Mountain Lions Fear Humans, Run Away If They Even Hear Human Voice, Study Finds

2 hours ago

Watch: NASA’s New Solar Panels Roll out Like a Carpet

Watch: NASA’s New Solar Panels Roll out Like a Carpet

13 hours ago

How Cats Became Domestic? DNA Provides New Clues

How Cats Became Domesticated? DNA Provides New Clues

18 hours ago, 2:52pm CDT

A Treasure Trove of Weird Species Discovered in Australian Abyss

A Treasure Trove of Weird Deep Sea Creatures Discovered in Australian Abyss

1 day ago, 8:07am CDT

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Tesla Hires New Head of AI as Autopilot Software Head Chris Lattner Leaves

Tesla Hires New Head of AI as Autopilot Software Head Chris Lattner Leaves

33 minutes ago

More EA Games Coming to Nintendo Switch

More EA Games Coming to Nintendo Switch

55 minutes ago

Mayflash GameCube Controller Adapter Now Works With Nintendo Switch

Mayflash GameCube Controller Adapter Now Works With Nintendo Switch

59 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Drone Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Drone Deals

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook