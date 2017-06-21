Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 date is Tuesday, July 11. We just discovered a document on Amazon.com revealing indirectly the Prime Day 2017 date. We have anticipated that July 11 will be the Prime Day 2017 date, based on the two previous years.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in Stock Online

The official rules of the Audible Prime Day 2017 Sweepstakes confirm the date for Prime Day 2017 and for the Prime Day 2017 Week. The countdown sale to the Prime Day 2017 will begin on July 5 at midnight PDT. This is the day after the long 4th of July weekend. The Prime Day 2017 sale ends on July 11 at 11:59:59pm.

Why Audible has already published the legal document for their Prime Day 2017 Sweepstakes is unclear. The audio content company will give away 100 Amazon Echo devices in this sweepstakes. Prime members will automatically receive one entry per day when they play any piece of Audible content for more than 15 seconds during Prime Day 2017 week.

Amazon has unveiled some details about the third Prime Day. The online giant is making some big changes to Prime Day. Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be 30 hours long. Amazon told market place sellers in an email that Prime Day 2017 will be for the first time 30 hours long. The Amazon Prime Day Week will lead up to the begin of the official Prime Day 2017 sale at 6pm PDT on Monday, July 10.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 begins at 6pm Pacific the day before the actual Prime Day, adding six more hours of sales. The early launch makes Prime Day 2017 more convenient to shop early for Prime members living on the east coast. The past two Prime Days kicked off midnight Eastern.