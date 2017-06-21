 
 

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Posted: Jun 21 2017, 10:44am CDT | by , in News | Black Friday

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks
 

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 date and the Prime Day 2017 Week schedule has leaked.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 date is Tuesday, July 11. We just discovered a document on Amazon.com revealing indirectly the Prime Day 2017 date. We have anticipated that July 11 will be the Prime Day 2017 date, based on the two previous years.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in Stock Online

The official rules of the Audible Prime Day 2017 Sweepstakes confirm the date for Prime Day 2017 and for the Prime Day 2017 Week. The countdown sale to the Prime Day 2017 will begin on July 5 at midnight PDT. This is the day after the long 4th of July weekend. The Prime Day 2017 sale ends on July 11 at 11:59:59pm.

Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Why Audible has already published the legal document for their Prime Day 2017 Sweepstakes is unclear. The audio content company will give away 100 Amazon Echo devices in this sweepstakes. Prime members will automatically receive one entry per day when they play any piece of Audible content for more than 15 seconds during Prime Day 2017 week.

Amazon has unveiled some details about the third Prime Day. The online giant is making some big changes to Prime Day. Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be 30 hours long. Amazon told market place sellers in an email that Prime Day 2017 will be for the first time 30 hours long. The Amazon Prime Day Week will lead up to the begin of the official Prime Day 2017 sale at 6pm PDT on Monday, July 10.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 begins at 6pm Pacific the day before the actual Prime Day, adding six more hours of sales. The early launch makes Prime Day 2017 more convenient to shop early for Prime members living on the east coast. The past two Prime Days kicked off midnight Eastern. 

The overwhelming success made Prime Day an annual event. Prime Day 2017 will be part of the Amazon Prime Day Week sales event. Like Black Friday, Amazon extends Prime Day to a whole week. Amazon revealed that Prime Day Week will be taking place in the second week of July.

At this point the 30 hour long Prime Day 2017 sale is only confirmed for the US. International Prime Day sales like the Amazon UK Prime Day might still stick ot the 24 hour mode. 

Find out everything to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017 in our comprehensive guide. Read also our Prime Day 2017 deal predictions. Deal hunters will be able to use our The Tracker app to get notified when announced Prime Day 2017 deals go on sale. 

I4U News will provide real-time tracking of the best Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals online as well as through our free The Tracker app. For the most in demand deals the Tracker app will issue notifications on your smartphone, so you are not missing a hot Prime Day deal.Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

To benefit from the deals on Amazon Prime Day a Prime membership is required. The Amazon Prime membership is $99 per year and offers a wide range of services and perks. Besides free 2-day shipping, Prime offers video and music service among other things. There is a 30-Day free trial available on amazon.com

For students the Amazon Prime Membership free trial is 6 month long. After the trial, the student membership will upgrade to Amazon Prime for 50% off. Members can cancel anytime. Read the latest news about Amazon Prime Day 2017.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

Buy Now on Amazon

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

28 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Drone Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Drone Deals

2 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: The Best Shopping Tools To Hunt Prime Day Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017: The Best Shopping Tools To Hunt Prime Day Deals

1 day ago, 4:28am CDT

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

5 days ago, 3:22am CDT

Europe’s PLATO Spacecraft will Hunt for Earth-like Planets

Europe’s PLATO Spacecraft will Hunt for Earth-like Planets

1 hour ago

Tesla Hires New Head of AI as Autopilot Software Head Chris Lattner Leaves

Tesla Hires New Head of AI as Autopilot Software Head Chris Lattner Leaves

2 hours ago

More EA Games Coming to Nintendo Switch

More EA Games Coming to Nintendo Switch

2 hours ago

Mayflash GameCube Controller Adapter Now Works With Nintendo Switch

Mayflash GameCube Controller Adapter Now Works With Nintendo Switch

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch First HDMI Hub Launches on Kickstarter

Nintendo Switch First HDMI Hub Launches on Kickstarter

2 hours ago

Mountain Lions Fear Humans, Run Away If They Even Hear Human Voice, Study Finds

Mountain Lions Fear Humans, Run Away If They Even Hear Human Voice, Study Finds

4 hours ago

Apple iPhone 8 Case Leaks Support Previous Leaks

Apple iPhone 8 Case Leaks Support Previous Leaks

4 hours ago

First Look at Jaguar E-Pace SUV

First Look at Jaguar E-Pace SUV

4 hours ago

Apple Has a Massive Team to Hunt Down Leakers

Apple Has a Massive Team to Hunt Down Leakers

5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Gets Cave Story+ Limited Special Physical Edition

Nintendo Switch Gets Cave Story+ Limited Special Physical Edition

5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Play Together Events Will Start Across Canada on June 25

Nintendo Switch Play Together Events Will Start Across Canada on June 25

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

 
Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Black Friday

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

28 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Drone Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Drone Deals

2 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: The Best Shopping Tools To Hunt Prime Day Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017: The Best Shopping Tools To Hunt Prime Day Deals

1 day ago, 4:28am CDT

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

5 days ago, 3:22am CDT

More Black Friday Stories




Latest News

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

28 minutes ago

Europe’s PLATO Spacecraft will Hunt for Earth-like Planets

Europe’s PLATO Spacecraft will Hunt for Earth-like Planets

1 hour ago

Tesla Hires New Head of AI as Autopilot Software Head Chris Lattner Leaves

Tesla Hires New Head of AI as Autopilot Software Head Chris Lattner Leaves

2 hours ago

More EA Games Coming to Nintendo Switch

More EA Games Coming to Nintendo Switch

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook