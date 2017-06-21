 
 

PIN Code Protection For Nintendo Switch Solution Found

Posted: Jun 21 2017, 11:28am CDT

 

The Nintendo Switch can be secured with a PIN using the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls mobile app.

Many Nintendo Switch owners are concerned about securing their console against theft. The Switch is portable and many gamers carry the console around where they go.  Nintendo does provide a Lock Screen feature but without any security attached to it. The screen unlocks by pressing a button three times. 

As long as Nintendo is not offering a native Pin code protection option on the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls mobile app can offer a work around.

Redditor 4oby shared today how to setup the Parental Controls app to get a PIN code lock on the Switch.  You need to set age restrictions to "none, set days limit individually, set every day to 0 minutes and set "suspend software" ON.

Now every time you use your Nintendo Switch, you have to enter a PIN code. The PIN code can only be changed on the mobile app. Several Switch owners have tested this method and it works. There is also no known way to pass the PIN code entry once enabled.

This method is not very user friendly but it works. Nintendo still needs to develop a native PIN security on the Nintendo Switch. The free Nintendo Switch Parental Controls mobile app is available on iTunes for iOS and on Google Play for Android. 

The next big Nintendo Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Still coming in June is the Zelda DLC Pack 1 titled The Master Trials.

Updated: 2017-06-21 11:25:08am

